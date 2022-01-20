Submit Release
News Search

There were 955 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,176 in the last 365 days.

DLNR News Release: ACTIVITY AT NAWILIWILI SMALL BOAT HARBOR IMPACTED BY USCG VALIDATION WORK

(LĪHUʻE) – Next Tuesday, Jan. 25, boaters and mariners using the Nawiliwili Harbor on Kaua‘i are being informed of U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) operations that will impact activity for a short time.

A contract response team will be conducting boom operations at the Dept. of Transportation Pier A from 8:00-10:00 a.m. The booming is for the USCG Sector Honolulu Geographic Response Strategy (GRS) in the event of a spill in the harbor. Ingress and egress into the harbor will not be affected during these times.

Secondary boom operations will happen at the mouth of the Huleia River and the Nawiliwili Small Boat Harbor (SBH) inlet from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Access to and from the recreational launch ramp and wharfage area will be restricted with no ingress or egress permitted.

The USCG tests and validates GRS at different harbors each year by deploying booms to contain potential spills.

Jeremiah Aguilera, Acting Kaua‘i District Manager for the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) said, “Shutting down our launch ramp and wharfage area is only a temporary inconvenience for harbor users but will pay-off for all users and the marine environment in the event of a spill. So, we appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience.”

# # #

RESOURCES 

(All images courtesy: DLNR)

Photographs – Aerial photos of south Kaua‘i & Nawiliwili Harbor (August 2017):

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/j75v41fedmovxnb/AAAIt2EPtszmAfQI1RJ01e-pa?dl=0

Media Contact: 

Dan Dennison

Senior Communications Manager

[email protected]

808-587-0396

You just read:

DLNR News Release: ACTIVITY AT NAWILIWILI SMALL BOAT HARBOR IMPACTED BY USCG VALIDATION WORK

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.