Gov. Ivey Awards $18 Million in Grants to Improve Communities

MONTGOMERY – Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $18.2 million to provide improvements in more than 50 Alabama towns, cities and counties.

The Community Development Block Grants will enable local governments to provide public water service to households, repair damaged streets and roads, improve sewer systems, drainage and more. The governor awarded the grants at a ceremony Thursday afternoon in the State Capitol.

“Community Development Block Grants are a means in which local governments can address some of their more pressing needs,” said Governor Ivey. “I am pleased to award these grants, and I commend those local officials who recognized those needs and took the time and effort to seek an answer through this grant program.”

The CDBG program in Alabama is awarded annually on a competitive basis in several categories: small city (population 2,999 or less), large city (population 3,000 or more), county and community enhancement. Additionally, planning grants are awarded to help local governments examine and address needs.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey in this grant program that annually helps Alabama towns, cities and counties obtain financial assistance for projects that benefit their communities,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “We look forward to seeing the positive impacts that these projects have on the quality of life for residents of these communities.”

Grants awarded and projects (grouped by geographical region) are:

North Alabama

Altoona (Etowah County) – $293,024 to replace a city water line that because of frequent breakages is responsible for most of the major disruptions in city water service.

Altoona (Etowah County) – $25,000 for a planning grant to outline the city’s goals and future needs.

Athens (Limestone County) – $500,000 for drainage and street improvements and dilapidated-building demolition in the neighborhood around Vine Street.

Attalla (Etowah County)- $500,000 to replace or rehabilitate several sections of the town’s sewer lines.

Blount County – $300,000 for street and drainage improvements along Philadelphia, Lehigh and Reid Schoolhouse roads southwest of Locust Fork.

Brilliant (Marion County) – $349,900 to upgrade sewer lines and pump stations to improve service.

Crossville (DeKalb County) – $40,000 for a planning grant to update mapping of the town’s water system.

Cullman (Cullman County)- $500,000 for street and drainage improvements in the Warnke Road neighborhoods.

Cullman County – $400,000 to resurface and provide drainage improvements along Cullman County Road 18 near the Bremen community.

Douglas (Marshall County)- $350,000 for improvements to the town’s water system and street and drainage improvements along Plunkett Drive, Moon Road and part of Otinger Drive.

Falkville (Morgan County) -$350,000 for drainage improvements in an area bounded by East Pike Road, East Pine Street, Patton Street and Douglas Road.

Gurley (Madison County) – $350,000 to replace or rehabilitate nearly 160 manhole components in the town’s sewer system.

Hillsboro (Lawrence County) – $350,000 for drainage improvements along Oakdale Avenue and its spur roads.

Jasper (Walker County) – $500,000 for water, sewer and street improvements along multiple streets in the 19th Street neighborhood.

Littleville (Colbert County) – $350,000 to replace or rehabilitate sewer lines and manholes along U.S. Highway 43.

New Hope (Madison County) – $350,000 to repair and replace city sewer lines and some household lines along Spring, Ellett and Whitt streets, West Avenue and a part of College Avenue.

Owens Cross Roads (Madison County) – $350,000 for sewer improvements in the neighborhood along Brockway Road.

Parrish (Walker County) – $300,000 for street and drainage improvements involving Atkins-Edison Street and New Baltimore and Shady Grove roads.

Powell (DeKalb County) – $148,000 to replace a dilapidated play area with new playground equipment.

Russellville (Franklin County) – $300,000 to demolish 11 dilapidated structures and remove debris.

Sylvania (DeKalb County) – $300,000 to repair and resurface Delta, Spear and Horizon streets in the Sylvania Estates neighborhood.

Walker County – $260,000 for handicap access improvements for the Walker County Courthouse in Jasper.

North Central Alabama

Fruithurst (Cleburne County) – $217,006 to resurface all or part of School Street, Third Street West and Northeast Avenue.

Fruithurst (Cleburne County) – $12,000 for a planning grant.

Heflin (Cleburne County) – $500,000 to rehabilitate the town’s main sewer line which is responsible for transporting sewage to the city’s wastewater plant.

Wedowee (Randolph County) – $350,000 to replace sewer lines to better control sewage inflow.

South Central Alabama

Alexander City (Tallapoosa County) – $500,000 to replace antiquated water lines to improve flow and pressure and add fire hydrants.

Bullock County – $400,000 to resurface multiple streets in the Ponderosa community.

Camden (Wilcox County) – $350,000 to upgrade sewer lines in the Westgate community.

Choctaw County – $400,000 to rehabilitate and resurface 5.1 miles of Bailey Road southwest of Butler.

Dadeville (Tallapoosa County) – $500,000 for dismantling and clearing 18 dilapidated buildings.

Eclectic (Elmore County) – $300,000 to construct a new playground, adult fitness area and amenities at the site of Panther Palace Playground.

Epes (Sumter County) – $343,773 for sewer improvements along Clark Miller Lane and Martin Luther King Drive (U.S. Highway 11).

Faunsdale (Marengo County) – $300,000 to rehabilitate sidewalks including handicap accessibility modifications and add lighting in the town’s commercial district.

Goodwater (Coosa County)- $300,000 to raze and remove debris of four dilapidated commercial buildings.

LaFayette (Chambers County) – $450,000 for upgrades at the town’s water treatment plant.

Lowndes County – $400,000 to resurface seven county roads.

Macon County -$396,040 to resurface at least parts of 19 county roads.

Perry County – $400,000 to extend public water availability in the Medline community.

Wilcox County – $400,000 to improve drainage along four streets in the Meadowbrook Subdivision area.

South Alabama

Andalusia (Covington County) – $500,000 to replace water lines along North Cotton Street and Eighth Avenue and resurface those streets.

Chatom (Washington County) -$350,000 to upgrade its wastewater treatment facility to ensure reliable service for residents.

Enterprise (Coffee County) – $272,900 to demolish and clear 45 dilapidated buildings throughout the city.

Evergreen (Conecuh County) – $500,000 to improve the town’s sewer system, including replacing an outdated lift station and inadequate sewer line.

Flomaton (Escambia County) – $350,000 to renovate and upgrade the town’s wastewater facility.

Georgiana (Butler County) – $350,000 to upgrade two wells to ensure safe and reliable water service for residents.

Goshen (Pike County) – $100,000 to resurface John Anderson Drive.

Lockhart (Covington County)- $300,000 to resurface Rappahannock, Chippeway and Mohegan streets.

McKenzie (Butler County) – $350,000 for water and street improvements along Davison Street and Wise and South Garland roads.

Midland City (Dale County) – $350,000 to rehabilitate a minimum of 17 houses to provide safe and decent housing for low and moderate-income families.

Newville (Henry County) – $350,000 to replace water lines along parts of South Broad and Baker streets.

Samson (Geneva County)- $300,000 to renovate a senior citizen center, including a new metal roof, handicap accessibility improvements and upgrading flooring and foundation.

Thomasville (Clarke County) – $450,000 for the resurfacing and patching and providing drainage and sewer improvements on Center Street, Springdale Drive, Love Street, North Street, Cowen Street, Duncan Drive and Lee Circle.

