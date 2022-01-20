Broadway Road in Tempe to close this weekend (Jan. 21-24) between 48th and 52nd streets

Broadway Road in Tempe will be closed in both directions between 48th and 52nd streets from 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, to 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24. At the same time, the westbound Interstate 10 on-ramp at Broadway Road and the 48th Street to Broadway Road connector ramp will be closed. The eastbound Broadway on-ramp to eastbound I-10 will remain open.

The following detours will be in place:

Eastbound detour: Drivers on Broadway Road who need to access eastbound Broadway Road should use eastbound I-10 to Baseline Road, and use eastbound Baseline Road to northbound Priest Drive to access Broadway Road east of the closure. Drivers on eastbound I-10 who need to access eastbound Broadway Road should exit at Baseline Road and use eastbound Baseline Road to northbound Priest Drive to access Broadway Road east of the closure.

Westbound detour: Drivers on Broadway Road who need to access westbound Broadway Road should use northbound Priest Drive to westbound University Drive to southbound State Route 143 to access Broadway Road from 48th Street. Drivers on westbound I-10 who need to access westbound Broadway Road should exit at 40th Street and use southbound 40th Street to access Broadway Road west of the closure.

During this closure, crews with the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project will remove the median and re-stripe the roadway in preparation for Broadway Road bridge construction. Once the median is removed, crews will pave and stripe the roadway to shift traffic away from the newly established construction zone. This shift will allow traffic to flow during upcoming bridge construction.

For more information www.i10broadwaycurve.com