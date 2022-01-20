Announcing Tony Goins as West Point Society of Nebraska & Western Iowa Distinguished Citizen, 2022

Photo: DED Director Anthony L. Goins

Press release from: West Point Society of Nebraska & Western Iowa

The West Point Society of Nebraska & Western Iowa announces Tony Goins, Director, Nebraska Department of Economic Development, State of Nebraska, as its 2022 Distinguished Citizen. Past awardees include former Governor David Heineman, Civil Rights Activist Preston Love, Jr., and former Douglas County Health Director Dr. Audi Pour. The Distinguished Citizen recognizes leaders in Nebraska and Western Iowa, exemplifying West Point’s motto, Duty, Honor, Country, by dedicating themselves to a lifetime of service to the nation.

“Tony Goins served in the United States Marine Corps. He then demonstrated a career of entrepreneurial successes and leadership in corporations before being appointed Director, Nebraska Department of Economic Development, in 2019. By early 2020, the COVID pandemic began crippling state economies around the country. Yet, Tony Goins’ DED team enabled record economic growth in short order. As a result, Nebraska consistently owns the lowest unemployment on the national record and a unique ability to lose fewer jobs with quicker recovery than other states. For Tony’s high energy and engaging leadership style, we award our West Point Society Distinguished Citizen for 2022. Thank you for your service, Tony!” stated Colonel Vince Lindenmeyer, Ph.D., US Army (Retired), USMA 1991.

Anthony Goins previously served as the chief operating officer and executive vice president of World’s Foremost Bank’s Cabela’s Club Visa and vice president of Cabela’s retail corp. He was responsible for leading the contact centers (customer care, collections, disputes, and fraud operations); training; customer advocacy; technology; operational controls, and organizational effectiveness in these roles. He was also responsible for site and vendor partners.

A seasoned strategic and results-driven operations executive, Goins has also held several leadership roles at the following organizations: CertusBank, JPMorgan Chase, United Services Automobile Association, Ford Motor Company, KeyBank, QVC, and American Express. In addition, Goins is on the board of directors for Inceptia, a National Student Loan Program division, the Lincoln Community Foundation, and a director on the Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra board. He is also a member of the Nebraska State Economic Development Committee. Tony is a business management alum of North Carolina A&T State University.

An awards ceremony is scheduled for March 26, 2022, at the West Point Society’s annual Founder’s Day banquet. Founder’s Day. Location, format, and final COVID decision are to be determined.

