Flash Lab Skin & Laser Rapidly Becoming One of New York’s Most Trusted Medical Spas

The company has been featured in numerous blogs and magazines in recent months.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flash Lab Skin & Laser is pleased to announce its wildly popular skincare services are trending across social media sites, blogs, and magazines.Founded in 2016, Flash Lab Skin & Laser is a fresh and modern medical spa in New York that offers advanced technology, boutique-style service, and reliable results. The company’s experienced estheticians are friendly, highly professional, and dedicated to developing the most effective treatment program for clients’ individual needs.Recently, Flash Lab Skin & Laser has been receiving a remarkable amount of press which speaks to the company’s dedication to superior customer service, attention, and results. For example, the medical spa has been featured in Elle Magazine, on the renowned site, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Shape Magazine, Men’s Journal, and even The Knot, just to name a few.“After spending years developing my skills in various areas of the esthetics industry, I ultimately knew I wanted to offer something I’d yet to come across in my career – the complete package,” Kelly says. “Having dedicated everything I have to pursuing this venture, it’s humbling to know Flash Lab Skin & Laser is becoming a household name, especially here in New York. I couldn’t be more grateful, and we look forward to welcoming new clients who are looking for professional medical spa services to our state-of-the-art facility.”To meet the unique skincare needs of all clients, Flash Lab Skin & Laser offers a wide breadth of professional services, including:• Photofacial, MdPen Mirconeedling, Dermapeel, and more to address concerns with skin tone• Anti-aging treatments, including Dermapeel, Clear & Brilliant Laser Facial, and others• VI Peel, PRP Microneedling, Clear & Brilliant Laser Facial, and more for texture concerns• Acne-reducing treatments such as PCA Peel, Laser Genesis, and Jet Peel• Trusculpt ID• Laser Hair RemovalFor more information about Flash Lab Skin & Laser, or to book an appointment, please visit https://flashlablaser.com/ About Flash Lab Skin & LaserFlash Lab Skin & Laser is a state-of-the-art medical spa based in New York. The company was founded by Chief Medical Esthetician and Laser Specialist, Kelly Rheel, and its purpose is to provide clients with the most personalized, well-rounded, practical, and comfortable customer experience in the industry.