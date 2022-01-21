PALM COMPANY OCHO SUR PROVIDES EMERGENCY HEALTHCARE SUPPORT FOR LOCAL HEALTH AUTHORITIES IN COMMUNITIES IN UCAYALI, PERU
The people affected by the influenza outbreak, mainly children, were treated promptly and received their medicines for free.
In response to the emergency call made by the authorities of the communities of the district of Nueva Requena, due to the rapid rise in Influenza cases in remote communities, the Regional Government of Ucayali through its Regional Health Directorate (Diresa) provided immediate medical attention with the help and logistical support of Ocho Sur.
— Michael Spoor - CEO
In response to the emergency call made by the authorities of the communities of the district of Nueva Requena, due to the rapid rise in Influenza cases in remote communities, the Regional Government of Ucayali through its Regional Health Directorate (Diresa) provided immediate medical attention with the help and logistical support of Ocho Sur.
On this occasion, doctors and nurses evaluated the health condition, including Covid-19 and Influenza, of children and adults from the communities of Shambo Porvenir and Caribe; as well as the native community of Santa Clara de Uchunya. The people affected by the influenza outbreak, mainly children, were treated and received their medicines for free. During this visit no cases of Covid-19 were detected.
It is important to point out that the immediate response of GORE Ucayali to the call of the local authorities, was carried out within the framework of the agreement signed between Diresa and the palm oil company Ocho Sur, which provided the respective logistical support for the doctors and nurses to arrive promptly to these areas and provide proper care to the patients.
After the conclusion of this comprehensive health campaign, Bruno Tangoa (Leader of Shambo Porvenir) and Carlín Tocto Quispe (Municipal Agent of Caribe) expressed their gratitude for the timely medical attention.
Likewise, James Lozano (Lieutenant Governor), Alex Soria (Health Promoter) and Lino Arévalo (Municipal Agent) from the native community of Santa Clara de Uchunya expressed their satisfaction and gratitude to Diresa and Ocho Sur for their work in favor of their residents.
Furthermore, Michael Spoor, CEO of Ocho Sur, said he was pleased with the social responsibility activities carried out by his company, for the benefit of the people of the neighboring communities, all part of the company’s impact work improving the health, education and infrastructure for the thousands of its poorest neighbors “These are our ethical values in action. There were many people affected – especially children – who have been treated on time. Health is a human right for everyone” he noted.
About Ocho Sur
Ocho Sur is a leading business group dedicated to the sustainable production of palm products and derivatives in Ucayali, Peru. Founded in 2016, Ocho Sur is committed to responsible agricultural and industrial activity that protects the environment, the people and promotes inclusive economic development.
