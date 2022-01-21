Submit Release
News Search

There were 812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,151 in the last 365 days.

PALM COMPANY OCHO SUR PROVIDES EMERGENCY HEALTHCARE SUPPORT FOR LOCAL HEALTH AUTHORITIES IN COMMUNITIES IN UCAYALI, PERU

Ocho Sur

Ocho Sur

Comprehensive health campaign in peruvian jungle communities

Children were promptly treated

The people affected by the influenza outbreak, mainly children, were treated promptly and received their medicines for free.

These are our ethical values in action. There were many people affected – especially children – who have been treated on time. Health is a human right for everyone”
— Michael Spoor - CEO
PUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PALM COMPANY OCHO SUR PROVIDES EMERGENCY HEALTHCARE SUPPORT FOR LOCAL HEALTH AUTHORITIES IN COMMUNITIES OF NUEVA REQUENA, PERU

In response to the emergency call made by the authorities of the communities of the district of Nueva Requena, due to the rapid rise in Influenza cases in remote communities, the Regional Government of Ucayali through its Regional Health Directorate (Diresa) provided immediate medical attention with the help and logistical support of Ocho Sur.

On this occasion, doctors and nurses evaluated the health condition, including Covid-19 and Influenza, of children and adults from the communities of Shambo Porvenir and Caribe; as well as the native community of Santa Clara de Uchunya. The people affected by the influenza outbreak, mainly children, were treated and received their medicines for free. During this visit no cases of Covid-19 were detected.

It is important to point out that the immediate response of GORE Ucayali to the call of the local authorities, was carried out within the framework of the agreement signed between Diresa and the palm oil company Ocho Sur, which provided the respective logistical support for the doctors and nurses to arrive promptly to these areas and provide proper care to the patients.

After the conclusion of this comprehensive health campaign, Bruno Tangoa (Leader of Shambo Porvenir) and Carlín Tocto Quispe (Municipal Agent of Caribe) expressed their gratitude for the timely medical attention.

Likewise, James Lozano (Lieutenant Governor), Alex Soria (Health Promoter) and Lino Arévalo (Municipal Agent) from the native community of Santa Clara de Uchunya expressed their satisfaction and gratitude to Diresa and Ocho Sur for their work in favor of their residents.

Furthermore, Michael Spoor, CEO of Ocho Sur, said he was pleased with the social responsibility activities carried out by his company, for the benefit of the people of the neighboring communities, all part of the company’s impact work improving the health, education and infrastructure for the thousands of its poorest neighbors “These are our ethical values in action. There were many people affected – especially children – who have been treated on time. Health is a human right for everyone” he noted.

About Ocho Sur
Ocho Sur is a leading business group dedicated to the sustainable production of palm products and derivatives in Ucayali, Peru. Founded in 2016, Ocho Sur is committed to responsible agricultural and industrial activity that protects the environment, the people and promotes inclusive economic development.

Comunicaciones Ocho Sur
OCHO SUR
contacto@ochosur.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

PALM COMPANY OCHO SUR PROVIDES EMERGENCY HEALTHCARE SUPPORT FOR LOCAL HEALTH AUTHORITIES IN COMMUNITIES IN UCAYALI, PERU

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.