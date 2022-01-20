Partnership will encourage bioeconomy on Brazilian hotel chain

Katiane Gouvea, executive director, Abrafibras. Brazil. Bioeconomy Project at Hotel Chain. Brazil Bioeconomy Project at Hotel Chain. Brazil

In order to encourage the bioeconomy into the hotel chain Sebrae and Abrafibras celebrate association to conduce on Bioeconomy Project at Hotel Chain. Brazil.

SãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRASIL, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasingly tourists take into consideration the sustainability of the hotel services. According to the 2021 Booking Sustainability Report, 73% of travellers would prefer to choose a hotel if held by sustainable practices. In order to encourage the bioeconomy into the hotel chain Sebrae and Abrafibras (Brazilian Association of Industry and Producers of Bamboo and Natural Fibers) celebrate association to conduce on Bioeconomy Project at Hotel Chain.

The partnership aims to encourage entrepreneurship and scability of bioeconomy in order to fullfill the hotel chain needs with national production. The project aims to attend the suppliers as well as the hotel chain in developing products made of renewable resources , such as natural fibers, targeting the replacement of fossil origin products made with non renewable resources. The registration for the small companies that would like to join it is open. It suits the supply companies, the ones that wish to provide hotel chain supplies, hotels and inns. Interested ones can send an e-mail to hotelaria@abrafibras.org.

Carlos Melles, Sebrae president, says that there is a business potential for the small companies in the productive chain. “There is a great variety of opportunities which shoud be exploited and the action will open great place in the market for the micro and small companies, nationally or internationally, as long as dealing with products that accomplish the buyer requirements. In this regard, the partnership will pepare the companies by providing consultancy, lectures, mentorship and business meeting!”, states the president.

According to the Abrafibras executive director, Katiane Gouvêa, Brazilian and Portuguese citizen, all hotel and inn areas can be fulfilled by the natural fibers application. “High turnover items such as dome lamp, reading lamps, chandeliers, lamps, chair and furniture in general, adhering stuff, curtains, blanket, cushions, carpets, bathroom supplies, amenities, slippers, silver plate/dish, souplats, staff uniform, shoes and others made with natural fibers in Brazil."

For Abrafibras, the Bioeconomy Project at Hotel Chain can place the Brazilian chain in the worldwide vanguard of sustainability due to the renewable resource wealth, connecting to the sustainable economic development of the national forests and the Brazilian designers and businessmen criativity. The Abrafibras president, Guilherme José Korte, believes that the project will be a landmark for the natural fiber chain, and emphasizes bamboo (Amazon rainforest), organic cotton, jute (Amazon rainforest ) , mallow, sisal, piassava, tucumam, inajá, bacaba, acai palm, macauba palm, curauá, moriche palm, among others. “The products to be developed will be incorporated into the design and will also need to attend the technical and functional specifications of the hotel area”, says Guilherme.