Meet with Department for Children and Families staff online any Wednesday through March
Sometimes it’s tough to get to a meeting during the workday. The Department for Children and Families has a solution!
Every Wednesday through the end of March, DCF will have virtual office hours.
Connect with them virtually any Wednesday until March 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
to get answers to questions and to talk with a DCF representative about services available to you and your family. shorturl.at/rGIMU
There are several ways to sign in,
- go to Kansas Department for Children and Families Facebook page,
- click on the graphic below, or
- you can join via TEAMS: shorturl.at/rGIMU