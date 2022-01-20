Passenger Boarding Bridge Market to surpass US$ 3.10 Bn by the end of 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Passenger Boarding Bridge Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global passenger boarding bridge market was valued at US$ 1.88 Bn in 2021 and the sales are expected to surpass US$ 3.10 Bn by the end of 2029. Rapid automation and increasing focus on safety measures in aviation industry are propelling the demand in passenger boarding bridge market.

Attribute Details Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 1.9 Bn Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Size Value in 2029 US$ 3.10 Bn Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Historical CAGR (2014-2021) 5.2% Passenger Boarding Bridge Market CAGR (2022-2029) 8.0%

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its latest study, underlines the growth trail of passenger boarding bridge market for the foreseeable period 2022-2029. According to the report, passenger boarding bridge market witnessed sales of 1,549 units in 2021, equaling revenues worth ~US$ 600Mn. As innovation makes notable inroads in the aviation industry, manufacturers of passenger boarding bridge are under high-press to develop technologically-advanced and convenience-centric offerings.

Request for Report Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4624

Strong outlook of the global airport infrastructure construction, coupled with the escalating convenience expectations of passengers, is shaping the dynamics of the passenger boarding bridge market.

Getting everyone on board in a safe and sound way has garnered increased traction of airport authorities, in line with the substantial rise in the air traffic over the years. Safety and ease have taken the center stage in every PBB development process, with companies vying to offer a win-win offering to passengers and operators, alike. It will be unsurprising to witness a large number of advanced PBBs, as market players shift their focus on development of AI-based automatic jet bridges that eliminates the need for skilled individuals, to close the gap between 10 cm.

Market players have been strategically devising approaches and investing in developing a differentiated passenger experience, to win the price war and appeal a wide pool of end-users. As automation of operational processes becomes an increasingly commonplace in the airports, it is highly likely for the market to witness substantial optimistic waves of change in the manufacturing of jet bridges.

As per the study, mobile telescopic bridges are witnessing increased traction from airlines, which led to sales of ~1,500 units in 2021, owing to their high flexibility and advanced features. An increasing number of companies have shifted their preference to mobile telescopic bridges over T-bridges, as the former can accommodate a wide range of aircrafts, while allowing easy installation as per various apron configurations.

The study opines that as airports are increasingly shifting their objective towards providing a luxury experience to passengers, the demand for glass walled passenger boarding bridges has grown significantly. The aesthetic aspect of glass-walled passenger boarding bridges, which lies in the fact that these bridges make the experience of boarding the aircraft less confining has been pushing their adoption across an increased number of airports. As per the study, glass walled passenger boarding bridges accounted for ~65% market volume share in 2021.

Developing Regions – Hotbed of Opportunities for Stakeholders

In view of the growing lucrativeness of developing regions, such as Asia Pacific, leading players in the passenger boarding bridge market have placed their focus on securing contract for PBB supply in these countries. Asia’s proliferating commercial aviation sector has positioned the region as the largest and fastest growing market for airport infrastructure investments in the world. Several partakes have already shifted their goal coasts to Asia Pacific, and managed to obtain long-term supply contracts in the region. For instance, In September 2017, ADELTE landed in India with a contract for 12 airports, while seeking a long-term relationship to secure sales.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-4624

A large number of market players in the Asia Pacific are constantly investing in technology to cope up with the growing passenger expectations related to convenience and ease. For instance, in January 2018, China International Marine Containers developed the world's first automatic intelligent boarding bridge, which is likely to go functional in the Netherlands' Schiphol Airport by 2019-end. Furthermore, the lucrativeness of the region will remain intact in line with the upcoming Olympics and international sports events to be held in the region, which are highly likely to push the tourists flow in the region.

Scope of Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Historical Data Available for 2014-2021 Market Analysis US$ Bn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia,

South Asia, Oceania, and MEA Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany,

UK, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland,

China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and

New Zealand, Japan, GCC countries, North Africa,

South Africa, others. Key Market Segments Covered Product, Structure, Type, Drive System, and Region Key Companies Profiled JBT Corporation,

ShinMaywa Industries Ltd.

Thyssenkrupp AG

Adelte S.L.

China International Marine Containers Co. Ltd.

PT Bukaka Teknik Utama Tbk

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Airport Equipment (Division of J&D McLennan)

Vataple Machinery Co. Ltd.

FMT Sweden.

Others Request Customization Available upon Request

About Industrial Automation Division at Future Market Insights

The Industrial Automation & Equipment division at FMI adopts a novel approach and innovative perspective in analyzing the global machinery and industrial automation market. A range of FMI’s market research reports offer comprehensive coverage of capital, portable, process, construction, industrial, and special purpose machinery used across manufacturing sector. The team also conducts distinctive analysis about installed base, consumables, replacement, and USP-feature application matrix, making us a prominent voice of authority in the industry. We are associates of choice for established as well as budding industry

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain

Spray Washer Market: According to latest research, spray washer market is witnessing higher growth rate during 2021-2031 and is anticipated to exhibit CAGR between 3% and 5% during the tenure of 2021 to 2031.

Storm Surge Barriers Market: According to research estimates, the Storm Surge Barriers market is anticipated to exhibit promising growth between 3% and 4% during the tenure of 2021 to 2031.

Slurry Valves Market: According to research, the Slurry Valves market is projected to expand between 4% and 8% CAGR during the 2021 to 2031 assessment period.

Screw Conveyor Market: According to latest research findings, Screw Conveyor market is expected to record 6%-8% CAGR from 2021 to 2031.

Trencher Attachment Market: Insights revealed by the study on the Trencher Attachment market portray substantial gains, with the market expanding at a healthy CAGR of 6% to 7% from 2021 to 2031.

Trommel Screen Market: According to the assessment the Trommel screen market is projected to grow between 3.5% to 4% CAGR during the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Traffic Signal Controller Market: A study on the Traffic Signal Controller market reveals that the industry is expected to progress at around 4 to 6% CAGR from 2021 to 2031.

Right Angle Fastener Market: According to assessment, the right angle fastener market is projected to witness growth over 4% to 6% CAGR during the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Pump Feeders Market: According to study, the market for Pump Feeders is expected to surge ahead at a CAGR around 5 to 10% from 2021 to 2031.

Portable Valve Actuator Market: According to industry experts, Portable Valve Actuator Market is predicted to witness continuous growth of 6% to 7% in the next decade i.e. 2021-2031.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/passenger-boarding-bridge-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/passenger-boarding-bridge-market