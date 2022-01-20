RNA Based Therapeutic Market Top Players Business Value Stated US$ 25.12 billion, at a CAGR of 17.6% By 2030

Increase in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases, further fuels the growth of the RNA Based Therapeutics market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "RNA Based Therapeutic Market by Disease Type (RNA interference (RNAi) and RNA antisense), Application (Genetic Disorders and Auto Immune Disorders) and End User (Research Institutes, and Hospitals & Clinics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

According to the report, the global RNA based therapeutics industry was estimated at $4.93 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $25.12 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in initiatives from government for large-scale sequencing projects drives the growth of the global RNA based therapeutics market. On the other hand, hurdles in drug delivery, high cost of research, and threats of failure restrain the growth to some extent. However, early commercialization of pipeline therapeutics is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The increase in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases, further fuels the growth of the global RNA Based Therapeutics market.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

• Silence Therapeutics plc.

• Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

• Ionis Pharmaceuticals

• Sarepta Therapeutics

• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Benitec Biopharma Inc.

• Genzyme (Sanofi), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

• Biogen, Inc.

• Gradalis, Inc.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY:

• By type, the RNA antisense segment held the largest RNA based therapeutics market share in 2020 and RNA interference (RNAi) is expected to have fasted share during the forecast period.

• By application, the genetic disorders segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

• By end user, the research institute held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

• By region, North America is expected to experience market growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

