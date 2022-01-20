Pharmacy Automation Systems Market by Business Development, Innovation and Top Companies Forecast 2022-2028

North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global pharmacy automation systems market during the forecast period

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " Pharmacy Automation Systems Market by Product Type (Automated Medication Dispensing Systems, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems, Automated Packaging & Labeling Systems, Tabletop Tablet Counters, and Automated Compounding Devices) and End User (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Pharmacy automation systems manage dispensing, storing, filling, capping, and labeling of medications and securely store patients data. Constant technological developments, long-term cost savings associated with these systems, growth in adoption in emerging nations, rise in need to reduce medication errors, and increase in medical tourism in developing countries drive the growth of the market. However, high capital investment is projected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at:Pharmacy automation systems have improved the process of pharmacy operations, such as filling & capping of drugs, administration & storing of drugs, and labeling the prescriptions. These systems can store and manage more than 200-300 medications and patients’ information, in an effective and secure manner. Rise in adoption of automated systems is expected to ensure notable productivity and increase the number of prescriptions served by the pharmacy by reducing long-term operating cost.Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such asBaxter International Inc.Becton, Dickinson and CompanyCerner CorporationCapsa HealthcareMcKesson CorporationOmnicell Inc.ScriptPro LLCSwisslog Holdings AGTalyst, Inc.Yuyama Co., Ltd.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYAutomated medication dispensing systems was the leading segment in 2021.North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2028.Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Asia-Pacific pharmacy automation systems market.France is expected to grow with the highest growth rate during the analysis period among the European countries.Hospital held the largest market share o in 2021.Table of Content:CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION1.2. KEY BENEFITS1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY1.4.1. Secondary research1.4.2. Primary research1.4.3. Analyst tools & modelsCHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVECHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE3.2. KEY FINDINGS3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.2.2. Top winning strategies3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS3.5.1. Drivers3.5.2. Restraints3.5.3. Opportunities…Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis@ Request For Customization:-FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?Q1. What is the market value of Pharmacy Automation Systems Market report in forecast period?Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?Q3. What is the market value of Pharmacy Automation Systems Market in 2021?Q4. Which is base year calculated in the Pharmacy Automation Systems Market Report?Q5. Does the Pharmacy Automation Systems Market Company is profiled in the report?Q6. FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?Q1. What is the market value of Pharmacy Automation Systems Market report in forecast period?Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?Q3. What is the market value of Pharmacy Automation Systems Market in 2021?Q4. Which is base year calculated in the Pharmacy Automation Systems Market Report?Q5. Does the Pharmacy Automation Systems Market Company is profiled in the report?Q6. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Pharmacy Automation Systems Market?Q7. Does the Pharmacy Automation Systems Market report provides Value Chain Analysis?Q8. What are the key trends in the Pharmacy Automation Systems Market report? 