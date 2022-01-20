Consumer Alert: North Carolina’s Price Gouging Law in Effect for Winter Storms

Thursday, January 20, 2022

North Carolina’s price gouging law is in effect following Gov. Cooper declaring a state of emergency ahead of the forecasted winter storms. Please report concerns about price gouging to the North Carolina Department of Justice by filing a complaint at https://ncdoj.gov/gouging or by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

The state’s price gouging statute becomes effective when the governor declares a state of emergency. Under the law, charging too much for goods or services during a crisis is illegal. Our office reviews price gouging complaints closely and Attorney General Stein is prepared to take action against any person or business engaging in price gouging.

In particular, be careful for price gouging from storm and water damage repair and restoration companies, tree removal services, and home repair contractors.

Learn more about preparing for winter weather at https://www.readync.gov/.