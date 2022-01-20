Educational Toy Market CAGR 8.2% by 2022-2028 | Industry Size, Shares, Revenue, Key Players, Regions | Report by Absolute Reports

Leading Players - LEGO, Mattel, Hasbro, and Bandai

As the global economy mends, the 2021 growth of Educational Toy will have significant change from previous year. According to our (researcher) latest study, the global Educational Toy market size is USD million in 2022 from USD 29590 million in 2021. The global Educational Toy market size will reach USD 51360 million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period.

The Major Players in the Educational Toy Market Are:

LEGO

Mattel

Hasbro

Bandai

TAKARA TOMY

Gigotoys

MGA Enternment

Melissa & Doug

Simba - Dickie Group

Giochi Preziosi

PLAYMOBIL

Ravensburger

Vtech

Leapfrog

Spin Master

MindWare

Safari

BanBao

Qunxing

Goldlok Toys

Osmo

The report examines the Educational Toy market drivers and restraints, along with the impact of Covid-19 are influencing the market growth in detail. The study covers & includes emerging market trend, market developments, market opportunities, market size, sales, market analysis, market revenue, market dynamics, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with profiles of major companies, including their market share and projects.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of Educational Toy Market types split into:

Activity Toys

Games and Puzzles

Construction Toys

Dolls and Accessories

Outdoor and Sports Toys

Other Type

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Educational Toy Market applications, includes:

Age 6-8

Age 9-11

Other

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Some Points Covered from TOC:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Educational Toy Market Size by Player

4 Educational Toy by Regions

5 Americas Market Size by Country, Type and Application

6 APAC Market Size by Country, Type and Application

7 Europe Market Size by Country, Type and Application

8 Middle East & Africa Market Size by Country, Type and Application

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Educational Toy Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Reasons to Buy Educational Toy Market Report:

