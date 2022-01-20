St. Andrews Country Club in Boca Raton Strengthens Leadership Team to Drive Evolving Member Amenities

Executive Chef Antonio Campolio, Assistant General Manager Daniel Salgado and Director of Golf Course Maintenance​ Joseph “Joe” Ramsey

BOCA RATON , FL, USA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To support its evolving membership demographics, including many who have relocated in the last year to call St. Andrews Country Club their new home and club, the Club’s senior executive team has strengthened with veteran experts who bring demonstrated capabilities and track records of success in their respective fields.

According to St. Andrews Country Club General Manager/COO Rick Dente, prime positions such as these traditionally only open at the Club as long-term leadership are promoted or retired, such as Executive Chef Steve Viggiano who has impressed members for more than 20 years with his culinary talents.

New leadership appointments include:

• Daniel Salgado as Assistant General Manager who has the accountability of club operations, facilities, and various projects, and will maintain and drive the highest standards of excellence at St. Andrews Country Club as he communicates directly and effectively with his 150+-member team. Reporting directly to the General Manager/COO, Salgado interacts with the membership, Board and Committees, and peers on the Senior Executive leadership team. Dente shares that “Salgado is a dynamic and motivating bilingual professional” who assists executive leadership in delivering a superior member-focused service culture and quality throughout St. Andrews Country Club that supports the goals and strategic plans of the General Manager/COO and Board. He adds that with an “eye for detail,” Throughout his 21-year career, Salgado built a solid background in private club operations and food and beverage, along with a respected acumen in presenting innovative solutions to invigorate overall club member support and usage in a geographic area known for its dynamic and “cutting edge” culinary options. He has held operations and management roles at Mizner Country Club, The Club at Admirals Cove, Woodfield Country Club, The Mar-A-Lago Club, The Ritz Carlton (Manalapan), and the St. Francis Yacht Club (San Francisco). He is a Certified Sommelier, Certified Professional Food Manager (State of Florida), earned a BMI I General Manager Certification, and is an active member of the Florida Club Managers Association of America, Florida Club Managers Association of America.

• Antonio Campolio as Executive Chef who will oversee all of St. Andrews Country Club’s five dining venues. He brings over 17 years of exceptional culinary acumen and restaurant operations experience to this new position he garnered at storied venues such as The Greenbrier Resort, The Broadmoor Resort, The Marcus Whitman Hotel and Conference Center, The St. Francis Yacht Club, and Persimmons Restaurant. Throughout his career, Campolio worked in such positions as executive chef manager, sous chef, and director of food and beverage, and thus well-understands what it takes to keep dining venues running smoothly with superior customer service. Dente reports that Campolio thrives and excels in bringing together locally sourced products to exceed member expectations through a locally cultivated culinary story. To create unique culinary experiences, he is looking forward to meeting local provisioners and learning more about the wide variety of fresh ingredients available throughout Florida, especially those near the Club. Active in the communities in which he has served, he has raised $150,000 for scholarships by creating local events, Friends of the James Beard dinners, and Chef's Tables and has won several awards, including being a Semifinalist in the 2014 ACF Chef of the Year, as one of 16 in the nation selected to compete.



• Joseph “Joe” Ramsey as Director of Golf Course Maintenance who will direct and administer all related functions concerning the golf course maintenance operation for St. Andrews Country Club’s two championship golf courses, including budget control, equipment maintenance, golf course conditioning, all associated management of a 58-person staff in addition to the planned reconstruction of the Club’s Fazio II golf course. Bringing more than 25 years in golf course maintenance, management, operations, and construction Ramsey has a well-earned reputation for delivering the highest standard of excellence. His career spans golf maintenance positions solely for the private club sector from the mountains of North Carolina to Southeast Florida, including a multi-course facility for a residential community. A committed green professional, His all-encompassing golf course experience has been culled at The Club at Quail Ridge, Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club and Oak Tree Country Club in Southeast Florida, and Blue Mountain Country Club and Mountain Air Country Club in North Carolina.

About St. Andrews Country Club

St. Andrews Country Club of Boca Raton, a resident-only Elite Distinguished Club of the World, a Platinum Club of America and ranked in the Top Ten of America’s Healthiest Club’s & 2019 North America Best Day Spa by World Spa Awards is internationally recognized for its grand estate residences and superior amenities. Embarking on a $27.5 million club renovation program to meet and exceed the evolving lifestyle needs of its membership, the enhancements will be set amidst its two 18-hole championship golf courses, including an Arnold Palmer Signature Design® and a Fazio II. St. Andrews has played host to numerous PGA golf exhibitions on its courses led by touring pros such as Phil Mickelson, Arnold Palmer, John Daly and Rocco Mediate, and is the home course to LPGA Touring Professional and resident Morgan Pressel. Club amenities include a 125,000-square-foot Clubhouse with five dining venues and men’s and women’s card rooms, a full-service spa and salon, a stand-alone fitness and tennis center, and a pristine Recreation & Aquatic Center features three pools, poolside dining, Splash Club and state-of-the-art playground equipment and air-conditioned game room. Golf facilities include a comprehensive Golf Performance Center with indoor hitting bay, private practice area, V1 Digital Coaching System and FlightScope Launch Monitor® technologies, and a Callaway Golf® branded club fitting area. To learn more, visit http://www.standrewscc.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest and Instagram.