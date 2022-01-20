Tiger Woods Reveals His Secrets About Recovery and Returning to Golf

Tiger Woods playing after surgery Golf Course

Learn the secrets that Tiger Woods used to recover from multiple back surgeries. Will he return to golf at a professional level?

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiger Woods has battled severe injuries the past two decades . His first golf-related surgery was back in 2002 when he had fluid removed around the ACL of his left knee. For the next 12 years, Woods was plagued with various knee injuries, placing him on the sidelines for several major golf tournaments.Starting in 2014, back problems ensued. Woods had multiple back surgeries throughout the next few years. Most notably, in April 2017, Woods underwent successful spinal fusion surgery. The surgeons removed a damaged disc, while re-elevating the space around a collapsed disc, allowing the vertebrae to heal together. On paper, this particular back surgery should have ended his career. Lest we not forget, this is not his first rodeo with major back surgery.Tiger Woods was involved in a horrific, single-car wreck on February 23rd, 2021. Along with bumps and bruises, Woods nearly lost his leg. He was required to major surgery, making him hospitalized for months.After countless surgeries, Tiger Woods reveals his secrets about recovering from injuries and returning to golf at a professional level.Tiger Woods is a Proponent of Chiropractic“Lifting weights and seeing a chiropractor on a regular basis has made me a better golfer. I’ve been going to chiropractors for as long as I can remember. It’s as important to my training as practicing my swing.” – Tiger WoodsAmong many other professional golfers, Tiger Woods enjoys receiving chiropractic care. Of course, getting adjusted consistently helps people recover from injuries. Since Tiger suffered from dozens of golf injuries, seeing a chiropractor consistently helps reduce the pain that can completely derail his game.“When I swung a golf club, it felt like I was playing the game bloody knuckles … the uncomfortableness of when you hit your funny bone, how much that hurts … now do that 1,000 times per day and see what that feels like.” – Tiger WoodsWoods is a huge proponent of chiropractic. This isn’t only to help him experience pain relief from golf injuries. It also helps to prevent future injuries and enhance his physical performance. Experienced professional athletes, like Tiger Woods, go to see a chiropractor specifically for golfers to improve their game. To hit a golf ball well and consistently, your body must be balanced. Chiropractic care improves your balance, while correcting any misalignments in your spine.Is Chiropractic Care Safe After Surgery?“I start preparing 3.5 hours ahead of tee time with chiropractic and soft tissue work for a single round of golf.” – Tiger WoodsMany people, rightfully so, are nervous about receiving chiropractic care after surgery. Of course, it is on a case-by-case basis. One should consult multiple healthcare professionals and doctors before getting adjusted after surgery. Now, with that disclaimer out of the way, Tiger Woods is living proof that chiropractic care can be considered safe after getting certain types of surgeries.The spinal fusion surgery in April of 2017 is marked as one of the most famous medical procedures in golf history. Tiger Woods was able to return in a dramatic fashion to the sport. It brought his career back to life, as he won the 2019 Masters. This was Tiger’s 5th Masters victory. He attributes his incredible recovery from surgery to exercising, chiropractic care, and motivation from his son.Multiple professional golfers who have also undergone major surgeries get adjusted by chiropractors on a regular basis. When golf events happen at places like Torrey Pines, a famous course near San Diego, golfers search everywhere they can for an adjustment. For multiday tournaments, golfers often look for chiropractic care in Del Mar, California before playing. Tiger Woods embodies the importance of utilizing this alternative medicine to prepare his physical strength before playing high-level golf tournaments.The Future of Tiger WoodsWoods expressed his interest in returning to the golf game at a professional level. While the future is uncertain following his car accident, he remains in high spirits. Woods has been seen playing in a lower-level golf tournament in late 2021. He pumped up his fans with a video of him driving the ball on his Twitter. We hope to see Tiger Woods playing golf at a high level in 2022.

Tiger Woods Makes His Comeback on the Course