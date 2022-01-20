Theft in Office Led to Finding in Village of New Holland Audit

Submit Release
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office issued a finding for recovery in the 2019-2020 Village of New Holland (Pickaway County) financial audit following a theft in office indictment against the former fiscal officer.

 

An examination of the Village of New Holland Fiscal Officer, Mavis Yourchuck’s, payroll compensation paid on three occasions in January of 2020 noted three payments, totaling $346, identified as “other wages”. Once Village officials uncovered the overpayment and could not find supporting documentation, Ms. Yourchuck was terminated.

 

On May 7, 2021, Ms. Yourchuck was indicted on one count of theft in office, a felony of the fifth degree, and plead guilty, on August 4, 2021, to one count of misdemeanor theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. She was ordered to pay $346.20 in restitution to the Village and sentenced to one year community control. In addition to the restitution order, there was an additional payment of $115 of “other wages” that were not supported by documentation.

 

A finding for recovery was issued against Mavis Yourchuck and her bonding company, Western Surety Company, totaling $461 in favor of the Village of New Holland’s General Fund, Street Construction, Maintenance and Repair Fund, Water Operating Fund, and Sewer Operating Fund.

 

A full copy of this report is available online.

 

 

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

 

 

 

 

