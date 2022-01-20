Dorothea Gordon of Dorothea's TLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

FANNY BAY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Don’t you just hate it when things don’t work out? All this effort and nothing to show for it? You start asking yourself whether it’s worth the bother to pursue your dreams.

But you could look at your frustrations from a different perspective; the challenges and adversities are there for a reason. They force you to reach deep inside yourself and discover inner strengths you didn’t know you had. They create resilience and let you handle life with greater confidence. Sometimes you even realize how much better it was that you didn’t always get what you wanted. It saved you from having to go through unpleasant experiences whether in health, love, career, business, and more.”

“My message is for people who are ready to wake up from their trance of suffering.” says Dorothea Gordon. “When we become more aware and realize what we spend our energy on, we can create a much more contented life, not only for ourselves, but our families, our friends, the environment, even the whole world. We create a ripple effect.”

Dorothea believes that when we are deeply grateful for what’s working in our lives, we receive more experiences and things to be grateful for. This simple change of attitude literally changes the energy around us.

“I call it emotional hygiene,” says Dorothea. “When we notice what we feed our minds, as well as our bodies, we can find the answer to why we don’t feel good.”

Dorothea introduces her clients to a more empowering way of thinking and to greater self-awareness. This allows them to see themselves in a different light and often puts their lives on an inspired track.

“So many people are not aware of the environment inside of them. They don't see their talents, their passions and their gifts,” says Dorothea. “Many of us feel helpless and hopeless, at the mercy of life and other people. Why not reach out to the Universe for a change and say, “I need help!”

Dorothea Gordon feels passionate about this approach to life. She is a retired high school teacher for foreign languages and an alternative practitioner using energy balancing and laser ear acupuncture as non-invasive, regenerative healing modalities for body and soul. In her business, Dorothea’s TLC, she combines transformational life coaching with energy healing.

Dorothea is the author of When Life Has Other Plans… Discover the Hidden Gifts, an inspirational memoir of how she overcame her endless challenges by tapping into Universal laws to thrive. When Life Has Other Plans…Discover the Hidden Gifts tells the many unusual and mystical events which led Dorothea to awaken to all the gifts Life had been offering her but which she only recognized in hindsight.

“No matter what Life throws you, there is always something you can learn from it,” says Dorothea. “I’m proud of my courage to step outside of the box and leave my comfort zone to follow an alternative path. Yes, I still have lots of challenges, but I know now that I don’t have to deal with them alone. I often hand them over to the Universe and trust it will provide the steps I need to follow. My hope is for folks to try this approach as well and be ready for the unexpected helpful events that will show up.”

