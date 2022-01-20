Alcohol-free Cosmetics Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2027 | IBA Halal Care, Amara Halal Cosmetics

Alcohol-free Cosmetics

Alcohol-free Cosmetics Market gets a high headroom for growth with rising demand from the ecommerce space and improving earning visibility

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alcohol-free Cosmetics Market gets a high headroom for growth with rising demand from the ecommerce space and improving earning visibility , Alcohol is used in many cosmetics as a preservative against bacteria and as a solvent. Furthermore, because of its anti-inflammatory and deodorising properties, alcohol is widely used in a variety of cosmetic products, including skin care, hair care, fragrances, and others.

Overview

Most cosmetic brands use alcohol to create a weightless feel and a quick drying finish. But the problem is that these ingredients can leave users with long-term side effects. Using alcohol-free cosmetics helps the environment and reduce carbon footprint. These products also tend to use organic or natural ingredients, which is another reason to choose alcohol-free options. While most alcohol-free cosmetics contain ethyl alcohol, many still contain other types of alcohol. These include fatty alcohols, which have a light feel and a moisturizing effect. Simple alcohols are commonly used in facial cleansers and toners. These products may cause skin irritation and blemishes.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 | 𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗮 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗽𝘆 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗧𝗢𝗖, 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗵𝘀 & 𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗙𝗶𝗴𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3322

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global alcohol-free cosmetics market include IBA Halal Care, Amara Halal Cosmetics, Martha Tilar Group, Ecotrail Personal Care, Inika Organic, Clara International Beauty Group, Paragon Technology and Innovation, and Talent Cosmetics Ltd.

Drivers

The increasing inclination of consumers towards natural ingredients in beauty products in lieu of chemical-based cosmetic products is expected to propel growth of the alcohol-free cosmetics market over the forecast period.

Moreover, the growing trend of using halal perfume products is expected to aid the growth of the alcohol-free cosmetics market throughout the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The inception of the COVID-19 crisis has created a temporary hindrance in the global alcohol-free cosmetics market. The crisis-fueled halt of production facilities and delay or cancelation of shipments has significantly influenced the personal care and cosmetics industry. On the plus side, as lockdowns are lifted, the market is retaining its pre-pandemic momentum.

Key Takeaways

The alcohol-free cosmetics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of during the forecast period owing to the increasing product launches and approvals combined with a flourishing cosmetics industry. For instance, in November 2021, a personal care provider firm, Unilever, filed a patent for its antiperspirant formula that uses non-alcohol actives, plasticizers, and polymers to minimize excessive sweating.

From a geographical standpoint, the Asia Pacific region is in the pole position in the global alcohol-free cosmetics market on the heels of a large consumer base and wider acceptance from the ecommerce sector.

In the runner-up spot, the European region is another hot contender for the global alcohol-free cosmetics market on account of a robust fashion industry and increasing promotional activities on social media platforms.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3322

Market Taxonomy

✤ On the basis of application, the global alcohol-free cosmetics market is segmented into:

Skin care

Hair care

Fragrances

Others

✤ On the basis of distribution channel, the global alcohol-free cosmetic market is segmented into:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Specialty stores

Online

Others

Alcohol-free Cosmetics Market insights will help businesses in a variety of industries increase their revenue impact:

» Developing a framework for evaluating the appeal of various products, solutions, and technologies in the Alcohol-free Cosmetics Market; assisting stakeholders in identifying key problem areas related to their global Alcohol-free Cosmetics market consolidation strategies; and delivering solutions.

» Alcohol-free Cosmetics: market supply-side analysis, as well as promising synergies for top players looking to keep their market leadership.

» The most up-to-date market analysis A Alcohol-free Cosmetics market survey, which covers 20+ countries and key categories and provides an outlook, is also available.

» Insights and forecasts on Alcohol-free Cosmetics market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘀 𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗼𝗻 𝘃𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗮𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝘀𝘄𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁:

✔ What is the value of industry's global sales, production, consumption, import, and export?

✔ Who are the key manufacturers in the Alcohol-free Cosmetics Industry on a global scale? What is the state of their business?

✔ What are the opportunities and threats that the vendors in the global Alcohol-free Cosmetics Industry face?

✔ Which application, end-user, or product category might be looking for incremental growth opportunities?

✔ What specific strategy and constraints are keeping the market afloat?

✔ In the global industry, what are the various sales, marketing, and distribution channels?

Key Reasons to Purchase the Alcohol-free Cosmetics Market Report :

➸The report is jam-packed with information, such as market dynamics and future prospects. Quantitative, qualitative, value (USD Million), and volume (Units Million) data are among the segments and sub-segments.

➸ Data on demand and supply forces, as well as their impact on the market, can be found at the regional, sub-regional, and country levels.

➸ As a result of new developments, strategies, and market share gains by key players, the competitive landscape has shifted dramatically in the last three years.

➸ Companies that provide a wide range of services, including financial data, current events, SWOT analyses, and strategies.

!! 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗙𝗹𝗮𝘁 𝗨𝗦𝗗 𝟮𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝗢𝗙𝗙 !!

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/3322

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.