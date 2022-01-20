Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market 2021 Development Challenges, Market Entry Strategies, Key Manufacturer’s

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market

NEW YORK, NY, U.S., January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market, By Type (Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics), By Application (Review of Insurance Claims, Payment Integrity),By End User(Private Insurance Payers ,Government Agencies ,Other End Users) and opportunities and forecast 2020-2027

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Overview

An increase in the number of fraudulent events in health care, a rise in the number of patients choosing health care insurance, and a rise in pressure to remain track of fraud & abuse in health care spending are projected to drive the worldwide healthcare fraud detection market within following few years.

The rise within the quantity of health care BPO and fraud identity management software, rapid acceptance of cloud-based analytical solutions, increase within the influence of social media on the health care industry, and effectiveness of AI in healthcare services and solutions are the other factors anticipated to propel the worldwide healthcare fraud detection market.

However, the high cost of these health care fraud detection software & services, lack of skilled personnel, and fewer adoption and awareness about health care fraud analytics services in developing countries are expected to hamper the expansion of the worldwide healthcare fraud detection market.

Covid-19 Impact on Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market:

In addition, the present Global Market study offers an in-depth analysis of the present COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market growth and its influence on the long-term growth of the worldwide market. The recently published report demonstrates the elevation within the demand for the healthcare sector. The healthcare manufacturers have experienced future also as short term effect which includes supply shortages, panic buying, and stocking, regulation changes as short-term whereas approval delays and possible trend variations in consumption could be perceived as long-term impacts of COVID-19 on the health and pharmaceutical market.

The increasing need for a cure has pushed vaccine research and manufacturers to the limit. Additionally to the current, panic conditions have already spurred the demand for several healthcare products and services which are discussed intimately during this report. Moreover, the impact of this pandemic on overall market revenue for the base year 2020 and its projection up to 2027 is provided intimately during this report.

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Segment Overview

By type, the predictive analytics segment accounted for the largest share of the market in the forecast period.

By Application, the Review of Insurance Claims segment accounted for the major market share in the estimated period. Owing to surgical operations and fraud claims for operations are major factors to rises this segment growth.

By End User, the Private insurance payer segment accounted for major market share within the estimated time due to rapidly work on a process for insurance claims for customer satisfaction and acceptance of updated technology thus helpful to patient’s data handling.

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

· Descriptive Analytics

· Predictive Analytics

· Prescriptive Analytics

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

· Review of Insurance Claims

· Payment Integrity

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

· Private Insurance Payers

· Government Agencies

· Other End Users

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Regional Overview

Region-wise, in terms of regions, North America accounted for a major share of the worldwide market in the forecast period 2020-2027. Owing to the factors in healthcare in North America rapid adoption of technologically advanced products, the presence of prominent brands, better reimbursement policies, and a rise in investments in health care analytical services.

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market, By Geography

· North America (US & Canada)

· Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, & Rest of Europe)

· Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, & South Korea, & Rest of Asia-Pacific)

· LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE & Rest of LAMEA)

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Competitor overview

Some key developments and strategies adopted by manufacturers in the Healthcare Fraud Analytics are highlighted below.

· In 2019, Conduent Inc. acquired Health Solutions Plus; these acquisitions could increase the leading position of Conduent, also helps to strengthen the healthcare ecosystem.

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market, Key Players

· CGI Group, Inc.

· Conduent, Inc.

· DXC Technology Company

· Fair Isaac Corporation

· HCL Technologies Ltd.

· IBM Corporation

· McKesson Corporation

· Northrop Grumman Corporation

· Optum, Inc.

· Pondera Solutions, Inc.

· SAS Institute, Inc.

· SCIO Health Analytics, an EXL company

· Verscend Technologies, Inc.

· Wipro Ltd.

