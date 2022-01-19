January 19, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Changes Commonwealth's Position on West Virginia v EPA

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares Attorney General 202 North 9th Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 804-786-2071 FAX 804-786-1991 Virginia Relay Service 800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact: Victoria LaCivita (804) 588-2021 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Richmond,VA. (January 19, 2022) – Attorney General Miyares announced today that the Commonwealth of Virginia will no longer be a participating party in West Virginia v EPA.