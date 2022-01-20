Industrial Vacuum Loaders Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 5% between 2020 to 2030: Fact.MR Study
Automation Trend in Germany Influencing Demand for Vacuum Loaders by 2031 EndUNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As plastics are finding usefulness in numerous industries such as construction, infrastructural development, electrical and electronics, and transport, plastic-based products are thriving around the world. With the growth of this industry, the number of companies manufacturing vacuum loaders is also rising. Speciality plastics, which are gaining traction, will also require vacuum loaders in their manufacturing processes.
The spread of COVID-19 brought with it a drop in demand Industrial vacuum loaders. The pandemic led to a drop of over US$ 5.7 Mn when compared to the previous projection for the year 2020. However, the growth trajectory will normalize over 2021-22. On the whole, the global vacuum loaders market is valued at around US$ 118 million in 2020, and is anticipated to reach nearly US$ 200 million by 2030-end.
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5538
With new advancements in material technology, the plastic processing industry is becoming more dominant in today’s world. Due to its toughness and low price, demand for plastic is rising, especially from low-income countries.
This incidentally creates enormous demand for vacuum loaders, for utility in loading and conveying materials such as powder, pellets, regrind, resin, etc., in the industry.
Apart from that, pharmaceutical and food processing industries are other end users that require vacuum loaders to perform their industrial operations.
Fact.MR, in its latest research report, offers insights on key factors that are expected to fuel demand for vacuum loaders over the coming years.
The report sheds light on the trends in 20+ high-growth countries, where the regions of North America, Europe, and Asia lead the way. It also details what impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on this space.
Key Segments Covered in Study
By Material
• Carbon Steel
• Stainless Steel
By Throughput (lb/hr)
• Up to 150 lb/hr
• (150 - 500) lb/hr
• (500 - 750) lb/hr
• Over 750 lb/hr
By Loading
• Single Material Loading
• Ratio Loading
By Loader Motor Type
• Brushless
• Brush Type
By Phase
• Single Phase
• Three Phase
By Material Transferred
• Powdered
• Granulated
By End Use
• Plastic Processing
• Pharmaceutical
• Food Processing
Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5538
Competition Landscape
The vacuum loaders landscape has numerous companies having a regional as well as global presence. Companies mainly focus on customized fabrication, robots, and other divisions that are comparatively new from previous models.
• Motan Colortronic Limited
• Piab Ab
• Coperion GmbH
• Jenco
• KOCH-TECHNIK
• Conair Group
• NOVATEC Inc.
Key Takeaways from Vacuum Loaders Market Study
• With accelerated use of plastic in various industries such as construction, infrastructural development, electrical and electronics, and transport, demand for vacuum loaders is also booming. From 2020 to 2030, the vacuum loaders market is expected to garner an absolute dollar opportunity of around US$ 82 Mn.
• Over the forecast years, the share of vacuum loaders by (500 – 750) lb/hr is expected to rise to nearly 25% at a CAGR of around 6%.
• North America and Europe together account for nearly half of global vacuum loader demand; however, by 2030, this is expected to decrease by 2.5%.
• The market is both, China and the U.S., is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 5% through 2030.
• The vacuum loaders landscape is quite fragmented in nature, as 37% of the revenue generated in this space is from tier-III companies.
“In developing economies, rental and 2nd-hand services for vacuum loaders are gaining huge attention. Vacuum loader manufacturers can gain higher profits by directly providing these services to their customers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Why are U.S. Vacuum Loader Sales Increasing?
The largest segment that utilises plastics in the U.S. is the packaging industry. This sector holds over 51% of the plastic processing industry share. Being the 3rd-largest exporter of plastic-made products, the country has proved its potential for vacuum loaders.
The United States has 288 robots placed in industries per 10,000 employees, and the rate of deployment, which is over 4%, shows tremendous market opportunity for automation. The United States’ food industry is the largest in the world, which creates opportunity for vacuum loader manufacturers to grow in this segment of end use.
The market in the U.S. is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 5% during the forecast period. The country has huge potential for plastic processing, which currently holds a market share of over 15% for vacuum loaders. (500-750) lb/hr throughput vacuum loaders currently hold a significant share of over 26% in the market.
Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5538
Which Vacuum Loader, Based on Throughput, Has the Highest Market Share?
Market attractiveness of the (150-500) lb/hr vacuum loader is considerably higher when we compare it to low throughput vacuum loaders.
Reason is large number of small-scale industries purchasing vacuum loaders having medium throughput. Its share in the global is over 30% for the year 2020, and is expected to increase by 0.5% by 2030.
How Big is the Opportunity for Vacuum Loaders in Plastic Processing?
Plastic processing has the largest share in the vacuum loaders market as an end-use industry. This segment, however, is expected to experience a BPS of -16 over the forecast period, showing the shift of consumers from plastic processing to food processing during this period.
Food processing will experience the highest CAGR over the forecast period among all end-use industries (around 6%). There will be increasing requirement for granule conveying vacuum loaders as well as powder conveying vacuum loaders across industries, over the coming years.
Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Industrial Goods Domain:
Utility Locator Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/5411/utility-locator-market
Firestop Sealants Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/3646/firestop-sealants-market
Centrifugal Chiller Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/4231/centrifugal-chiller-market
About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.
Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Email: sales@factmr.com
Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Supriya Bhor
EMINENT RESEARCH & ADVISORY SERVICES
+91 9922699448
email us here