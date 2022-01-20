Piperine Market Size, Share, Growth and Trends Till 2028 | Honghao Bio-Tech , Acetar, SUPTEK

Piperine

The Global Piperine Market Is Witnessing High Growth Owing To the Increasing Production and Consumption of Black Pepper in the World

The Global Piperine Market Is Witnessing High Growth Owing To the Increasing Production and Consumption of Black Pepper in the World , The alkaloid piperine is responsible for the pungent flavour of black pepper and long pepper.According to the same source, total public and private healthcare expenditures totaled US$ 640 billion in 2015, and are expected to nearly double to US$ 1.1 trillion by 2020, owing to the Chinese government's rapid expansion of universal insurance coverage.

Market Overview:

Piperine is the compound responsible for the pungency of black pepper and long pepper. It is also known as chavicine and is used in traditional medicines. However, it has many other health benefits as well. This article will discuss how piperine is beneficial to the body. The benefits of piperine are numerous, but the best use is to avoid over-consumption. Instead, take a look at the uses of piperine for pain management. Getting piperine is easy and inexpensive. The spice aisle is a great place to find it. This substance is also part of many dietary supplements. Combined with a balanced diet, it can provide the body with the nutrition it needs to be healthy. Here's how to get piperine from black pepper. If users want to get the healthiest benefit, piperine can be found in food and dietary supplements. But it's best to seek a lab-quality extract if it's in high enough concentration.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global piperine market include Honghao Bio-Tech, Shanxi Huike Botanical Development, Nanjing Spring Autumn, Acetar, KinGreen Bio-Engineering Technology, SUPTEK, Tianben Biological, Sabinsa Corporation, and Ciyuan Biotechnology.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing production of black pepper in the world is expected to propel the growth of the global piperine market. For instance, according to International Pepper Community, every year around 1,103,024 tons of black pepper is produced every year in the world. The benefits of piperine are many. Besides helping to improve cardiovascular health, it may also fight cancer. In animal studies, it was shown to improve memory and fight off Alzheimer's disease. In humans, it has been found to protect against brain disorders, including stroke, Alzheimer's, and dementia. In addition, piperine can help control blood sugar and regulate cholesterol levels. Increasing awareness related to the benefits of piperine is estimated to enhance the growth of the global piperine market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the production of several essential food ingredients was disrupted, which also impacted the growth of the global piperine market. Moreover, the inadequate manual labor in manufacturing and cleaning plants, along with transport restrictions and lockdown measures has affected the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of the global piperine market, owing to the increasing production of black pepper in regions such as Vietnam. For instance, according to government reports, in 2020 Vietnam produced around 269.5 thousand metric tons of pepper.

North America is estimated to witness high growth in the global piperine market, owing to the increasing usage of black pepper in several dishes, along with the presence of key market players in the region.

MARKET TAXONOMY

✤ On the basis of source, the global piperine market is segmented into:

Organic

Conventional

✤ On the basis of application, the global piperine market is segmented into:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others (Personal Care and others)

✤ On the basis of Distribution Channel, the global piperine market is segmented into:

Business to Business (B2B)

Business to Consumer (B2C)

