Sen. Greg Razer Files Legislation to Convey Land for KC Current Soccer Stadium

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, has filed legislation to convey a piece of excess property currently owned by the Missouri Department of Transportation to Port KC for the construction of the Kansas City Current soccer stadium. The proposed soccer stadium would be the first stadium created specifically for a National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team.

“We have an incredible opportunity to not only support our team, but to also bring additional economic growth to our city and make Kansas City a national hub for women’s soccer with this legislation,” Sen. Razer said. “I’m excited about the potential of this project, and I will do everything I can to get this legislation across the goal line this session.”

Senator Razer’s conveyance legislation is Senate Bill 1071. For more information, please contact Sen. Razer’s office at 573-751-6607.

###