Submit Release
News Search

There were 972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,130 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Kemp: Georgia Unemployment Rate Drops to Unprecedented 2.6%, Significantly Lower Than States With Restrictive COVID Mandates

GEORGIA, January 20 - Atlanta, GA - Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp celebrated Georgia's unemployment rate dropping for the twentieth straight month to 2.6% for December 2021, setting yet another record for the state. Georgia is also once again reporting a new all-time high for the number of individuals employed.

"Once again, Georgia is setting new economic records because of our mindset throughout the pandemic to trust our citizens and employers to be part of the solution rather than treating them as part of the problem," said Governor Kemp. "While some criticized our decision to open as quickly as was safe to do so, we chose to put the lives and livelihoods of our citizens first. Now, our unemployment rate remains significantly lower than the rates of our critics, over 97% of Georgia jobs lost due to the pandemic have been regained, and our economy shows no signs of slowing down. Our conservative, pro-business policies will continue to attract job creators and opportunities for hardworking Georgians, and we look forward to continuing to lead in the Great Recovery."

Read the Department of Labor's full release on the GDOL Newsroom site for more information.

You just read:

Gov. Kemp: Georgia Unemployment Rate Drops to Unprecedented 2.6%, Significantly Lower Than States With Restrictive COVID Mandates

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.