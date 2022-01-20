Gov. Kemp: Georgia Unemployment Rate Drops to Unprecedented 2.6%, Significantly Lower Than States With Restrictive COVID Mandates

GEORGIA, January 20 - Atlanta, GA - Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp celebrated Georgia's unemployment rate dropping for the twentieth straight month to 2.6% for December 2021, setting yet another record for the state. Georgia is also once again reporting a new all-time high for the number of individuals employed.

"Once again, Georgia is setting new economic records because of our mindset throughout the pandemic to trust our citizens and employers to be part of the solution rather than treating them as part of the problem," said Governor Kemp. "While some criticized our decision to open as quickly as was safe to do so, we chose to put the lives and livelihoods of our citizens first. Now, our unemployment rate remains significantly lower than the rates of our critics, over 97% of Georgia jobs lost due to the pandemic have been regained, and our economy shows no signs of slowing down. Our conservative, pro-business policies will continue to attract job creators and opportunities for hardworking Georgians, and we look forward to continuing to lead in the Great Recovery."

Read the Department of Labor's full release on the GDOL Newsroom site for more information.