Submit Release
News Search

There were 973 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,130 in the last 365 days.

Minnesota Department of Agriculture Hosting Industrial Hemp Production Forum Feb. 9

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is hosting its 2022 Industrial Hemp Production Forum on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The half-day virtual event is designed for anyone interested in hemp and hemp production. It is free to attend.

Forum topics include updates on the MDA’s hemp licensing requirements, the new inspection requirements for those processing raw hemp from the field, and opportunities in fiber production.

2022 will be the second year Minnesota will operate under a federally approved state plan that governs hemp production and regulation. The state previously worked under a hemp pilot program from 2016-2020.

For more information on the 2022 Industrial Hemp Production Forum and to register, visit www.mda.state.mn.us/hempforum2022.

###

Media Contact Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications 651-201-6185 Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us

You just read:

Minnesota Department of Agriculture Hosting Industrial Hemp Production Forum Feb. 9

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.