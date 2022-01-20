Thermal Ceramics Market Size, Revenue Growth Factors & Trends, Key Player Strategy Analysis, 2021 –2028

Reports And Data

Rapid industrialization and the growing need for energy saving in the mining and metal processing industries are the drivers for the growth of the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global Thermal Ceramics Market is forecast to reach USD 7,274.3 Million by 2028. They are used as insulation materials, due to their ability to withstand high temperatures, and are used for coating kilns and furnaces. Thermal ceramic products often exist in the form of blankets, boards, felt, loose fibers, vacuum molded or molded forms, paper, and textiles. Their lightness, resistance to thermal shock, and their solidity make them useful in many industries. Modern technologies make it possible to produce highly porous foam ceramics, intended for use in blast furnaces as insulation and are energy-efficient. These products substantially reduce energy consumption and emissions in a variety of high-temperature processing applications.

The growing needs for energy savings and the rapid industrialization of emerging economies are the main growth drivers identified in the market. Due to growing environmental concerns, the governments of various countries are moving towards sustainable development. To achieve this, governments have advised manufacturers to also use environmentally friendly materials in their buildings and other applications.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1941

The main obstacle identified in the market that can threaten market growth is the environmental concern linked to refractories. The growing need for recycling refractories should create growth opportunities in the market for industry players.

Key participants include 3M, Ibiden, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Yeso Insulating Products, Morgan Advanced Materials, Isolite Insulating Products, Luyang Energy-Saving Materials, Unifrax, Bnz Materials, and RHI Magnesita N.V., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The ceramic fiber segment has dominated the market and is expected to grow at a fast pace. Insulating bricks are mainly used in glass industries, ceramic industries, aluminum smelting industries, iron and steel industries, non-ferrous metal industries, and industries of electricity production.

They are used in fire doors, insulation of furnaces, individual heat resistant containers, and for heating pipes, in situations of direct exposure to flames, as joints to maintain or maintain in deviation from high temperatures.

Thermal ceramics used for a temperature range of 1,000 to 1,400 °Celsius represented a significant market share.

In the chemical and petrochemical industries, they are used for sound insulation, boilers, recovery of catalysts, fire protection, torches, filtration of hot gases, protection of personnel/equipment, joints, insulation, and others.

The manufacturing segment is expected to experience the fastest growth due to the automotive industry, mainly electric cars. In the production of electricity, they are used for thermal oxidizers, waste incineration, boilers, protection of personnel/equipment, polycrystalline silicon reactors, and others.

The mining and metal processing segment accounted for a significant market share due to intensive use in the processing of ferrous and non-ferrous metals.

In the metallurgical industry, they can be used for burner blocks, covers, curtains, emission control, furnace linings, gaskets, expansion joints, hot gas filtration, insulation, mold linings, and nozzle fairings.

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth due to the growth of the metal processing industry, the automotive industry, and the construction sector in China.

Download Report Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1941

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have been segmented into the global Thermal Ceramics market on the basis of Type, Temperature, End-Use Industry, and Region:

Type Outlook

Ceramic Fibers

Insulating Firebricks

End-Use Industry Outlook

Chemical and Petrochemical

Mining and Metal Processing

Manufacturing

Power Generation

Others

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/thermal-ceramics-market

Research Methodology – Thermal Ceramics Market

The research methodology adopted by analysts to compile the Thermal Ceramics market report is based on detailed primary as well as secondary research. With the help of in-depth insights of industry-affiliated information that is obtained and legitimated by market-admissible resources, analysts have offered riveting observations and authentic forecasts of the Thermal Ceramics market.

During the primary research phase, analysts interviewed industry stakeholders, investors, brand managers, vice presidents, and sales and marketing managers. On the basis of data obtained through the interviews of genuine resources, analysts have emphasized the changing scenario of the Thermal Ceramics market.

For secondary research, analysts scrutinized numerous annual report publications, white papers, and import and export data of major countries of the world, industrial production index, industry association publications, and company websites to obtain the necessary understanding of the Thermal Ceramics market.

Request a customized copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1941

Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Caprylic Acid Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/caprylic-acid-market

Plastic Pallets Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/plastic-pallets-market

PVDC Resins & PVDC Latex Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pvdc-resins-and-pvdc-latex-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market.