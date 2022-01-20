At a CAGR 11.5 % of Robotic Lawn Mower Market Is Projected to Reach a Value of Over USD$ 2.6 billion by 2027 - AllTheResearch

The development of the lawn care industry is projected to drive the robotic lawn mower market growth during the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- Pleasanton, CA, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market is expected to grow from USD 1.2 Bn in 2020 to USD 2.6 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.5%.

The growing automation processes in the commercial sector have driven the production of autonomous devices, mainly in the domestic household segment. These appliances provide elevated efficiency and maximum results, often running on a cleaner mode of energy. Features like low-noise operation, sensors, self-charging, and durability are anticipated to propel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in July 2020, Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (Canada) launched an innovative new solar charging station for robotic lawnmowers, recognized as “Powershed”. Powershed is a solar-powered charging station for robotic lawnmowers that simplifies and improves the operation and use of robotic lawn mowers and allows to cut the cord and place a robotic mower anywhere the sun shines. Thus, these types of product development support the growth of the robotic lawn mower market during the forecast period.

Increasing dependence on robotics owing to the development of AI technology to carry out tasks with better precision is predicted to reinforce the growth of the robotic lawn mower market. Moreover, the penetration of smartphones across the globe has elevated significantly over the years leading to the development of robotic lawn mowers that can be controlled using smartphones for both professional and personal uses; thereby, boosting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the robotic lawn mower market are:

Deere & Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi, Ltd., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Husqvarna Group, Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a. , STIGA S.p.A., LG Electronics, The Kobi Company, MTD Products Inc, ECHO ROBOTICS, FutureGen Technologies Inc., LINEATIELLE s.r.l., TURFLYNX, Yamabiko and among Others

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted diverse industries which include manufacturing, construction, retail, oil & gas, and others due to the strict lockdown imposed by the government to scale down the spread of the virus. The supply chain of services and products became disrupted owing to the production halt from the different industries. However, the robotic lawn mower market is less impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The global supply chain of lawn products, finished goods, parts, and accessories has been dealing with disruptions attributable to the continued COVID-19 pandemic. OEMs rely upon a complex global supply chain, that's often centred around China. Although lawn product producers hold enough inventories of lawnmowers and associated add-ons, markets including the United States are witnessing strong demand for lawn equipment despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the overall impact of COVID-19 on the robotic lawn mower market remains low.

Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market by Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2027):

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

In terms of geography, North America is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the wide presence of independent residential and commercial space. Moreover, increased awareness for the nearby greenery is further creating the demand for the robotic lawn mower in the domestic region during the forecast period. Furthermore, the improved standard of living in the countries such as the US and Canada is one of the prominent factors for the growth of the robotic lawn mower market in the region.

The Global Robotic Lawn Mower Industry Segmentation:

Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market by Range Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2027)

Small-Sized

Medium-Sized

Large-Sized

Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market by Application Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Key Findings:

Based on the range, the large-sized segment of the robotic lawn mower industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the application, the commercial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on region, North America is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period

Recent News:

In August 2021, Deere & Company (US), a world leader in offering superior products, technology, and services for customers whose work is revolutionizing agriculture and construction acquired Bear Flag Robotics (US), the Silicon Valley-based startup that develops autonomous driving technology compatible with existing machines. The acquisition accelerates the development and delivery of automation and autonomy on the farm and helps John Deere's long-term strategy to create smarter machines with advanced technology to support individual customer needs.

In March 2021, The Toro Company (US), a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment which includes turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions, acquired Left Hand Robotics, Inc. (US). The acquisition helps The Toro Company’s strategy of leadership in next-generation technologies, consisting of alternative power, smart connected, and autonomous products.

