Pregelatinized Flour Market Share, Size, Analysis, Growth, Industry Statistics and Forecast 2028

ALBANY, NEW YORK, US, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mounting urbanization and increasing per capita disposable income of the consumers is resulting in the surging demand for food products. In the present era, consumers are more concerned about the food products they consume and also the ingredients that are used in the formulation. Thus, creating pressure over the food manufacturers to offer quality products with a high amount of nutritive ingredient to satisfy the demand of the broad range of customers. Pregelatinized flour is a key ingredient used by several end-use industries to enhance the functional and textural property of their product. Pregelatinized flour is a conventional flour which undergoes the process of pregelatinization, which aims to modify the starch by using spray dryer, drum dryer, or extruder.

The modification of the flour by pregelatinization, alters the functional and physicochemical properties of the flour significantly. Thus, pregelatinized flour so formed has better water retention and absorption capacity, enhanced binding and thickening properties, and improved texture enhancing quality. The food industry is the major contributor to the growing demand for pregelatinized flour with baked goods and snacks industry being the largest end-user segment.

The pregelatinized flour is used in the making of baked goods including bread, pastries, dough, and others; baby foods and infant formulas; soups and sauces; breakfast solutions; and others, due to its binding and thickening functionality. Besides, pregelatinized flour is used to improve the texture of the food products which enhances the overall product output. Moreover, pregelatinized flour is also used as an excipient in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed products to uplift the quality and appeal of the products.

Increasing End Use Applications and Growing Demand for Gluten-free Products is Creating Strong Market Demand for Pregelatinized Flour

The increasing demand for processed and packed food products along with the growing demand for baked goods, breakfast solutions, and baby food is paving the path for pregelatinized flour over the forecast period, making the growing food and beverage industry a primary driver for the pregelatinized flour market.

Besides, the pregelatinized flour is finding strong prospects in nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industry as a promising excipient which is used to increase the flowability, increase water absorption capacity, viscosity, and binding and thickening property of the active ingredients. The second driver for the growing demand for pregelatinized flour is the increasing demand for gluten-free food products and ingredients. This is attributed to the rising health and wellness awareness, and prevailing dietary restrictions like gluten intolerance and celiac disease among the consumers.

The pregelatinized flour, thus, obtained from sources like corn and rice are gathering strong market traction among the demographics who are preferring gluten-free diet which is thereby leading to significant market opportunities for gluten-free pregelatinized flour. However, the pregelatinized flour market is subjected to price volatility of raw materials due to climatic changes. Seasonal variation effects, irregularity in the climate, and stringent export regulations are some of the factors resulting in the fluctuations of the raw material/grain prices which might hamper the growth of pregelatinized flour market.

Global Pregelatinized Flour Market: Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global pregelatinized flour market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of source, the global pregelatinized flour market has been segmented as-

Rice

Wheat

Corn

Others (Rye, Oat, Chickpea)

On the basis of end use, the global pregelatinized flour market has been segmented as-

Food

Bakery and Confectionery

Breakfast Solutions

Baby Food

Soups and Sauces

Snacks

Others

Pet Food and Animal Nutrition

Industrial

On the basis of functionality, the global pregelatinized flour market has been segmented as-

Thickening

Binding

On the basis of sales channel, the global pregelatinized flour market has been segmented as-

Direct

Indirect

Global Pregelatinized Flour: Key Players

Some of the major players of pregelatinized flour market include: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Didion Milling Inc., KRONER-STÄRKE GmbH, Tardella Flour Co Inc., LifeLine Foods, LLC., Sage V Foods, LLC, Agrasys S.L., Caremoli Group, BELOURTHE S.A., HT Nutri Group, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, SunOpta, Inc., Bunge Ltd., Bressmer & Francke (GmbH & Co.) KG, Favero Antonio Srl, and others

