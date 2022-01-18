2022-01-18 14:34:57.167 $100,000 Scratchers Ticket Sold At Dierbergs

2022-01-18 14:34:57.167

A lucky Scratchers player uncovered a $100,000 prize in the Missouri Lottery’s "200X The Money" game. The winning ticket was purchased at Dierbergs, 421 Lafayette Center, in St. Louis.

Since "200X The Money" became available in January 2021, Lottery players have won more than $42.8 million in prizes from the game. One $2 million top prize is currently unclaimed.

In the last fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in prizes from all games. Retailers in the county receives more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $39.9 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds supported educational programs in the county. To see a detailed list of how those funds were appropriated, visit MOLottery.com