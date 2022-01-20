Agriculture Drones Market Demand, Share, Size, Growth, Revenue and Forecast Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 873.9 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 35.1%, Market trends – Initiatives taken by the government.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Agriculture Drones market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.63 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The rise in demand for unmanned aerial vehicles, mainly due to the advancement in technology. These drones are used to perform surveys on farms, and it is used to collect information, store for future purposes, and to combine and to use it for analysis. These drones are also applicable in maintaining the precision of the level of pesticides and insecticides used on the crops. They are also used to monitor the irrigation system and labor performance.

This report on the global Agriculture Drones market gives a thorough study that is primarily focused on top players and their business stratagem, geographical extent, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is explicitly prepared to explore crucial fragments of the global Agriculture Drones market. For instance, the market dynamics section in the report gives an in-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the global Agriculture Drones market. With both qualitative and quantitative analysis, we provide you with thorough and comprehensive information on the global Agriculture Drones market. The study also entails SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Agriculture Drones market.

The competitive landscape is broadly evaluated alongside the company profiles of key players engaged in the global Agriculture Drones market are Honeycomb Corporation, Parrot SA, Ageagle LLC, DJI Technology, AeroVironment Inc., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Ursula Agriculture, Delair-Tech SAS, Trimble Navigation Limited, and PrecisionHawk, among others.

The research report provides an in-depth evaluation of the Global Agriculture Drones Market and helps the market participants intensify their footprints in the industry. The report gives a detailed analysis concentrated on the critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and growth opportunities to assist businesses to prepare for any challenges they might encounter in the forecast period. It also offers a regional analysis of the global Agriculture Drones market to explore possible growth prospects available in different parts of the world. The report offers a detailed statistical evaluation and accurate market data, viz., market share, CAGR, gross margin, revenue, consumption, production, and sales.

Key Highlights From The Report

The hardware segment held a significant market share of 52.8% in the year 2019. On June 5, 2019, Amazon announced the release of its latest hybrid drone, which uses a combination of depth cameras, thermal cameras, and sonar to detect any hazards.

The smart greenhouse segment uses agricultural drones for safe inspection of structural components. Farmers use live video feed so that they can safely inspect the structural systems from the ground.

The navigation system is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 35.1% as drones are equipped with advance GPS, high-imaging camera, and an autopilot system also offers ample aerial shots.

Emergen Research has segmented the global AGRICULTURE DRONES market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Fixed Wing Drones

Rotary Blade Drones

Hybrid Drones

Software and Services

Data Management Software

Imaging Software

Data Analytics Software

Others

Integrant Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Propulsion System

Controller System

Camera System

Frames

Navigation System

Batteries

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Crop Scouting

Field Mapping

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Crop Spraying

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Agriculture Drones market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Agriculture Drones market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2017 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Agriculture Drones market growth worldwide?

The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies. The research is one of its kind global analyses of aspects such as import and export status, supply chain management, profit and gross margin worldwide for the forecast period 2017 - 2027. Extensive coverage of statistics associated with recent events including acquisition and mergers and strengths and weaknesses of a company forms an important part of the study on the AGRICULTURE DRONES market

