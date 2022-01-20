Organic Pet Food Market to Garner $ 9,090.20 Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 8.9%CAGR: The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Organic Pet Food Market is expected to reach US$ 9,090.20 Million by 2028. Increasing Humanization of Pets Escalates Organic Pet Food Market Growth.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Organic Pet Food Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Dry Food, Wet Food, and Others), Pet Type (Dogs, Cats, Others), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others), and Geography” the market was valued at US$ 4,991.54 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9,090.20 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players, along with their developments in the market.

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in- US$ 4,991.54 million in 2021

Market Size Value by- US$ 9,090.20 million by 2028

Growth rate- CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period- 2021-2028

Base Year- 2021

No. of Pages- 150

No. Tables- 83

No. of Charts & Figures- 78

Historical data available- Yes

Segments covered- Product Type, Pet Type, and Distribution Channel, and Geography

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Organic pet food is made with organic ingredients free from chemicals. Pet owners’ growing inclination toward organic food has increased the purchase of organic pet food.

The growing pet humanization globally has been positively impacting pet industry. The growing humanization of pets has led to increased spending on pet products and preference towards high quality, expensive, high end products. The humanization has led to manufacturers focusing on consumer purchasing behavior which is further adapted into pet food and pet products. There is an increasing trend of fitness savvy and health conscious consumers who are keen on the nutrition, ingredients, and sourcing of food products that has led to growth in demand for products with specific properties such as clean label.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Organic Pet Food Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 impacted the organic pet food market as consumers and governments are more focused on the safety and hygiene of products meant for consumption. All food and beverage sectors face challenges amid the outbreak of COVID-19 as the SARS-CoV-2 is highly infectious and could travel through food surfaces. The market was negatively affected amid the initial lockdowns as the manufacturing plants were closed and supply chains were disrupted; however, as pet food was included among essential commodies in most countries, the overall growth of the market was unaffected post pandemic outbreak. Major market player Nestle reported high growth rates despite pandemic situation due to strong demand for pet food that boosted yearly growths. Similar trend is observed in sales of other key players across all regions. Moreover, the terms natural and organic are associated with products safe for consumption, and therefore the increased awareness regarding food ingredients is expected to benefit the organic pet food market further.

Based on pet type, the global organic pet food market is segmented into dogs, cats, and others. The dogs segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. Organic pet food helps in managing the weight of dogs and improving their energy levels. As the food is easily digestible, it improves the gut health of dogs and helps in overcoming the problems of constipation and loose stools. Dogs have specific requirements of proteins; carbohydrates; fats; vitamins; amino acids; and minerals, such as calcium and potassium. Organic pet food is fortified with these nutrients to meet the nutritional requirements of dogs.

The global organic pet food market is segmented into five main regions— North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the key economies in North America. The rising demand for organic and natural pet food is attributed to the increasing pet ownership and growing consumer awareness related to pet health.

Organic Pet Food Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Tender and True Pet Nutrition; Castor and Pollux Natural Petworks; Nestlé; Raw Paws Pet, Inc.; NATIVE PET; Primal Pet Foods; Yarrah Organic Petfood B.V.; Organic Paws; Petcurean; and Evangers are among the key players in the global Organic Pet Food market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

