Corporate Wellness Market Revenue Growth, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Global Corporate Wellness Market by Product Type (Weight Management & Fitness Services, Nutrition & Dietary Plan, Stress Management Services, Health Screening & Assessment, and Smoking Cessation), and End User (Large-Size Organizations, Mid-Size Organizations, Small-Size Organizations, Public Sector, and NGOs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Corporate wellness programs are a coordinated set of health promotion initiatives implemented at workplaces that include policies and community benefits aimed at improving employee health and safety. Employee wellness programs are gaining popularity in many companies as a way to keep staff productive and reduce attrition. Weight management & fitness services, nutrition & dietary programs, stress management services, health screening & evaluation, and smoking cessation are included in the corporate wellness market.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

ComPsych, Wellness Corporate Solutions, Virgin Pulse, Provant Health Solutions, EXOS, Marino Wellness, Privia Health, Vitality Group, Wellsource, Inc., Central Corporate Wellness, Truworth Wellness, and SOL Wellness, Well Nation, ADURO, INC., Beacon Health Options, Fitbit, Inc.

Key Benefits of the Report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the Corporate Wellness along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the Corporate Wellness market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the Corporate Wellness market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

Questions answered in the Corporate Wellness Report

Who are the leading market players active in the Corporate Wellness market?

What current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

What is "Corporate Wellness"?

What is "Corporate Wellness" Market prediction in the future?

