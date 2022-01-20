Asia Big Data Analytics in Education Market Is Expected to Reach $16.51 Billion by 2030

Allied Market Research - Logo

Increase in need for data-driven decisions to improve education quality, rise in awareness about the changing learning system, and surge in investment.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in need for data-driven decisions to improve education quality, rise in awareness about the changing learning system, and surge in investment among education institutions drive the growth of the Asia big data analytics in education market. On the other hand, lack of awareness and skilled resources to manage education analytics solution restrain the growth to some extent. However, advent of machine learning and artificial intelligence and rise in adoption of cloud-based learning analytics solution are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia big data analytics in education market was estimated at $2.89 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $16.51 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Impact of COVID-19 on Asia Big Data Analytics in Education Market-

• Rise in adoption of online classes in the region and increase in incorporation of analytics solutions among the educational institutions have boosted the Asia big data analytics in education market positively.

• This trend is most likely to continue post pandemic as well.

The Asia big data analytics in education market is analyzed across component, deployment mode, application, and country. Based on component, the solution segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. The services segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment mode, the on premise segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The cloud segment, on the other hand, would also cite the fastest CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period.

Based on country, the market across China held the major share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the total. Simultaneously, the market across India would showcase the fastest CAGR of 27.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The leading market players analyzed in the Asia big data analytics in education market report include Blackboard, Inc., D2L Corporation, TIBCO Software, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Alteryx, Inc., and Tableau Software. These market players have incorporated different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

