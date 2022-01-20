Atrial Fibrillation Market growing at a CAGR of 13.0% | Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios – 2025

Atrial Fibrillation Market

Catheter ablation is the highest revenue contributor and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.8% in the analysis period.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Atrial Fibrillation Market by Type (Surgical [Maze Surgery and Catheter Ablation] and Non-Surgical [Electric Cardioversion, Pharmacological Drugs, Diagnostic Devices, Mapping and Recording Systems, Cardiac Monitors, Access Devices, and Left Atrial Appendage and Closure Devices]) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in prevalence rate of atrial fibrillation in geriatric population, technological advancements in devices, improvement of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, development of minimally invasive procedures, and increase in patient awareness propel the market growth. However, dearth of skilled professionals and unfavorable preference to pharmaceutical drugs hamper the growth of the market.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request For A Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/479

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Atrial fibrillation market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

Inquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/479?reqfor=covid

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•North America dominated the market of atrial fibrillation and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period, with a CAGR of 12.1%

•By country, U.S. generates the highest revenue in 2015

•Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.7%

•Japan accounted for more than one-third share of the Asia-Pacific atrial fibrillation devices market in 2015

•The non-surgical equipment segment dominated in 2015, occupying largest revenue share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.5%

•Catheter ablation (sub-segment for surgical equipment) accounted for largest market share in 2015 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.8%

•Cryoablation, a subtype of catheter ablation, is projecting the highest CAGR of 14.6% during the study period

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. Japan accounted for the highest share of the total Asia-Pacific market in 2015; while China is poised to grow at highest CAGR during the analysis period (20162022). This growth in this region is attributed to the rise in the prevalence of cardiac arrhythmia in developing countries (such as India and China) owing to the large geriatric population.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Medtronic plc, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, and AtriCure Inc.

Other players in the atrial fibrillation market are Biosense Webster, Inc., CardioFocus, Inc., CathEffects Inc., CathRx Ltd. EndoPhotonix, Inc., Japan Lifeline Co., Osypka AG, Pioneer Medical Devices AG, GE Healthcare, and TZ Medical, Inc.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/479

𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗔𝘀𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀?

Q1. What is the total market value of Atrial fibrillation market report?

Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?

Q3. Which is base year calculated in the Atrial fibrillation market report?

Q4. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Atrial fibrillation market?

Q5. Which is the most influencing segment growing in the Atrial fibrillation market report?

Q6. What are the key trends in the Atrial fibrillation market report?

𝗔𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗨𝗘- 𝗔 𝗦𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻-𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗟𝗶𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗿𝘆 (𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝘂𝗺 𝗼𝗻-𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱, 𝘀𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻-𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗺𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗹) 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗶𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝘆𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲. 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘀, 𝗳𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗸: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 (𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝟭𝟬% 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁):

Blepharoplasty Market – Opportunity & Industry Forecast, 2027

Root Canal Sealer Market – Opportunity & Industry Forecast, 2030

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.