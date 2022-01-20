Blockchain Identity Management Market Size, Share, Growth | Industry Analysis - 2026

Allied Market Research - Logo

Increase in transactions transparency, rise in need to ensure quality, reliability, authenticity, and product safety in blockchain-based drive the growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in transactions transparency, surge in need to ensure quality, reliability, authenticity, and product safety, and rise in investment by retail industries in blockchain-based solutions fuel the growth of the global blockchain identity management market. On the other hand, lack of skilled experts impedes the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rapidly changing retail sector and international trade is expected to pave the way for a number of opportunities for the key players in the industry.

As per the report, the global blockchain identity management market was estimated at $107 million in 2018 and is expected to hit $11.46 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 79.2% during the study period.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6195

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the global blockchain identity management market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to rule the roost during the estimated period. Growing need to eliminate conventional issues, innovate new solutions, and deliver concrete business outcomes are the major factors boosting the grow of the segment. At the same time, the small & medium enterprises segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 85.7% throughout the forecast period. Increase in need to move from traditional business models to digital business fuels the growth.

Based on service provider, the infrastructure provider segment contributed to more than half of the global blockchain identity management market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate throughout the study period. Increase in need to scale the organizations infrastructure in secure and sustainable way is driving the growth of this segment. Simultaneously, the application provider segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 84.8% by the end of 2026. Rise in need to reduce the involvement of third parties or middlemen is the key factor boosting the market demand of this segment.

Based on geography, North America held the largest share in 2018, generating nearly half of the global blockchain identity management market. This is due to the presence of major market players in this province. The region across Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 89.7% by 2026. Growing data security concerns and customer demands are the major factors propelling the demand for blockchain among retailers in this region.

For purchase inquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6195

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Similar Reports -

1. Blockchain in Retail Market

2. Blockchain in BFSI Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.