Global Demand for Condom Market Size Will Grow at a 7.1% CAGR to Hit USD 9,600.4 Million Mark by 2026 | Says Facts & Factors

[175+ Pages Research Study] According to a Facts and Factors market research study, the demand analysis of Global Condom Market size & share revenue was estimated approximately USD 8,200.1 Million in 2020 and the market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% and is anticipated to reach around USD 9,600.4 Million by 2026. Ansell Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., Okamoto Industries Inc., Caution wear, Graphic Armor LLC., Karex Industries Sdn. Bhd., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Fuji Latex Co. Ltd., HLL Life Care Ltd., Sagami Rubber Industries., B Holding Group LLC, Mankind Pharma, Humanwell Group & CITIC Capital, Veru, Cupid Limited, Mayer, and others are among the leading market players listed in the report, along with their sales, revenues, and strategies.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Condom Market By Type (Natural Condoms [Latex, Lambskin], and Synthetic Condoms [Polyurethane, Polyisoprene, Nitrile]), By Product (Male Condom and Female Condom), By Sector (Institutional and Non-institutional), and By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Online Retail Stores, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026 " is the title of the latest analysis report that Facts and Factors has recently added to their research database.

“The latest research shows that the demand for global Condom Market size & share was estimated at approximately USD 8,200.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 9,600.4 Million by the end of 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 7.1% between 2021 and 2026.”

Condom market research report is professional and in-depth research that focuses on leading segments, primary and secondary drivers, market share, demand, production, and geographical analysis (such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.) of the market.

What is Condom? How big is the Condom Market?

Condom Market Overview:

Condom refers to as a sheath-shaped barrier tool used at the time of sexual intercourse for reducing the chances of pregnancy or sexually transmitted infection (STI). Additionally, it is available as both male and female condoms. Their use to a great extent reduces the possibility of chlamydia, gonorrhea, trichomoniasis, HIV/AIDS, and hepatitis B and to a small extent, it also protects against syphilis, human papillomavirus (HPV), and genital herpes.

Click Here To Access Free Sample Report of the Global Condom Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/condom-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2021 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 175+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2021

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Major Market Players

Ansell Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Okamoto Industries Inc.

Caution wear

Graphic Armor LLC.

Karex Industries Sdn. Bhd.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Fuji Latex Co. Ltd.

HLL Life Care Ltd.

Sagami Rubber Industries.

B Holding Group LLC

Mankind Pharma

Humanwell Group & CITIC Capital

Veru

Cupid Limited

Mayer

Condom Market: COVID-19 Impact

Demand for vital health supplies is likely to grow the market during COVID-19

The recent COVID-19 pandemic and the economic slump have altered the whole market statistics of numerous sectors around the world. Government-imposed restrictions hampered the availability of products. During the pandemic, the availability of critical healthcare items expanded the market's coverage. The UNFPA offered a summary in their brief ‘Condoms and lubricants at the time of COVID-19' issued in April 2020.

During the COVID-19 shutdown, it was critical to maintaining condom supplies to prevent unexpected pregnancies and other risks of unsafe sex. Additionally, increased product availability and an improved supply chain without lockdown will encourage market growth during a pandemic.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the Market Size in terms of Value and/or Volume of the Global Condom market?

What are the key Companies operating in the Condom market and what are their respective market shares?

What is the Market Size and Growth Rates of Various Segments at Global and Regional Market?

Which Region/Country is projected to drive the growth in the Condom market during the forecast years?

Which Segments & Sub-segments would drive the growth in the market during the forecast years?

What Crucial Factors are expected to Drive and Restrain the market growth? And what are the Key Opportunities in the Condom industry?

How do the Value Chain and Supply Chain function in the Condom market?

What Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels are adopted in the market?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Condom market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, by Product, by Sector, by Distribution Channel, and by Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/condom-market

Global Condom Market: Growth Factors

Increasing awareness about the use of condoms

The growth of the global condom market can be attributed to key factors such as the increasing awareness related to the usage of condoms via sex educational programs and the rising incidences of sexually transmitted diseases across the globe. Other growth aspects that are fuelling the market expansion include the escalating use of online distribution channels and the growing adoption of contraceptives to avoid unwanted pregnancy.

Manufacturers are focusing to create a wide-ranging variety of products

The introduction of new products with several features, capabilities, and exotic fun has been launched by top companies. Also, manufacturers are focusing to create a wide-ranging variety of products as there have been campaigns run by government agencies. This, in turn, offers free and broad advertisement and increases the sales of these market players. Besides, the government in various countries is giving condoms at reasonable rates and educating citizens regarding their uses, creating awareness and growing the users.

Global Condom Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 8,200.1 Million Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 9,600.4 Million CAGR Growth Rate 7.1% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Ansell Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., Okamoto Industries Inc., Caution wear, Graphic Armor LLC., Karex Industries Sdn. Bhd., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Fuji Latex Co. Ltd., HLL Life Care Ltd., Sagami Rubber Industries., B Holding Group LLC, Mankind Pharma, and Others Key Segment By Type, By Product, By Sector, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Condom Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global condom market is classified into type, product, sector, and distribution channel.

The latex segment is projected to dominate the market

Based on the type, the global condom market is segmented into natural condoms and synthetic condoms. The natural condoms are further sub-segmented into latex, lambskin. The synthetic condoms are sub-segmented into polyurethane, polyisoprene, nitrile.

On the basis of product, the global condom market is bifurcated into male condoms and female condoms. The global condom market based on the sector is divided into institutional and non-institutional. In terms of the distribution channel, the global condom market is separated into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and drug stores, online retail stores, and others.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/condom-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@fnfresearch.com

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is likely to contribute the largest market share from 2021 to 2026

Geographically, the condom market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the World. Asia-Pacific Dominates the Condom Market. Asia-Pacific is contributing to the largest market share and is likely to develop at the highest growth rate in the upcoming years. This is due to the increasing demand in countries like India, China, Japan, and Australia due to the high population along with the escalating incidence of STDs and HIV, and the encouraging government initiatives that are being undertaken to control the population. Additionally, China is one of the biggest markets in the global condom industry. Moreover, the Indian government in alliance with HLL Lifecare launched the Nirodh brand condoms to give dual protection from unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STI), driving the Asia-Pacific condom market expansion.

North America is expected to hold a major market share in the global condom market

North America is contributing to major market share in the global condom market as a result of various factors like the increasing demand for female condoms, the presence of key players, the rising incidence of HIV, and the growing product launches in the region. Also, there is a rise in the demand for condoms with an ongoing vaccination drive and ease in COVID-19 restrictions in North America. The rising occurrence of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) will create the need for the adoption of condoms.

The European condom market has a substantial growth rate because of the increase in the demand by sex workers, lesbians. Besides, government programs are undertaken to support the use of contraceptives in the youth population for preventing HIV transmission.

Browse the full “Condom Market By Type (Natural Condoms [Latex, Lambskin], and Synthetic Condoms [Polyurethane, Polyisoprene, Nitrile]), By Product (Male Condom and Female Condom), By Sector (Institutional and Non-institutional), and By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Online Retail Stores, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/condom-market

This report segments the global condom market as follows:

Global Condom Market: By Type

Natural Condom Latex Lambskin

Synthetic Condoms Polyurethane Polyisoprene Nitrile



Global Condom Market: By Product

Male Condom

Female Condom

Global Condom Market: By Sector

Institutional

Non-institutional

Global Condom Market: By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Online Retail Stores

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

According to an analysis shared by our research team, the condom market is expected to generate approximately 17.83% CAGR annually from 2021 to 2026.

As per primary research, it was stated that the condom market was worth around USD 8,200.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to generate revenue of roughly USD 9,600.4 Million by 2026.

Based on Geography, “North America” is anticipated to witness the largest market share by 2026.

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Most tables and figures

Subscription-based option offered

Best price guaranteed

Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Condom Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/online-pharmacy-market

Browse More Related Report:

Nonwoven Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/nonwoven-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-by-offering-1285

AI in HIV/AIDS Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/ai-in-hivaids-market

Genome Sequencing Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/genome-sequencing-market-report

Nasal Swab Test Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/nasal-swab-test-market

Nasal Spray Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/nasal-spray-market

Hand Sanitizer Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/hand-sanitizer-market

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com