Solar Energy Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2027

The global Solar Energy Market will be worth USD 243.95 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Solar Energy Market will be worth USD 243.95 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing global population and the increasing demand for electricity in developing countries. The decreasing cost of renewable sources of energy is expected to drive the industry's growth over the forecast period. The increasing cost of coal, gas, or oil has resulted in the government's growing initiatives to reduce the dependency on coal-generated energy.

The increasing need for sustainable urban living and minimization of the dependency on fossil-fuel power generation is projected to fuel the system's demand over the forecast period. The emerging markets and the increasing industries in countries like India, Russia, Brazil, and China are actively choosing renewables over fossils.

Growing initiatives of the government, such as implementing strict emission control measures, increasing investment for the development of technologically advanced solar energy facilities, tax rebates on the installation of the solar panels, are most likely to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period.Favorable regulatory policies of the government, rapid urbanization, and rising demand for electricity in developing economies are driving the demand of the market.

Key participants include Borrego Solar Systems Inc., Abengoa Solar SA, AREVA, BrightSource Energy Inc., Acciona Energia, S.A., ESolar Inc., Tata Power Solar, First Solar Inc., Evergreen Solar Inc., and Canadian Solar, among others.

In July 2019, a partnership was formed between NTT Com-Netmagic and Tata Power Solar. The association was created with an aim to provide an IT solution for the company's upcoming 50MW solar photovoltaic power plant project in Maharashtra.

The Solar Photovoltaic segment is forecasted to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. The industrial and commercial sectors increasingly use it for large scale power generation.

The industrial segment held the largest market share of 48.5% in 2019 due to the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources for power generation as the industries want to be less carbon-intensive and more energy efficient in the future.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments

Emergen Research has segmented the global Solar Energy Market on the basis of Technology, Application, End-Use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lighting

Charging

Electricity generation

Heating

The Global Solar Energy Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to footing in the gain a robust market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

With the increasing use of blockchain in different sectors, the solar energy market is also implementing blockchain in its technology. The technology helps the company directly buy and sell energy from other sources, cutting down the expenses associated with intermediary suppliers of energy. The technology increases the efficiencies of the solar energy facilities and makes it more cost-effective for the customers.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Solar Energy market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Solar Energy market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Regional Analysis of the Solar Energy Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/solar-energy-market

