Food Processing Equipment Market Worth $98.4 Billion by 2027 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

Food Processing Equipment Market by Type (Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Processing Equipment, Bakery Equipment, Beverage Processing Equipment, Dairy Processing Equipment, and Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment) - Global Forecast to 2027

Meticulous Research® — leading global market research company, published a research report titled "Food Processing Equipment Market by Type (Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Processing Equipment, Bakery Processing Equipment, Beverage Processing Equipment, Dairy Processing Equipment, and Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment) — Global Forecast to 2027".

Globally, food processing is considered one of the fastest-growing industries, with significant contributions to Gross Value Added (GVA), employment, and investments. The abundant availability of raw materials supports the growth of this industry. A wide range of instruments and equipment are used in the food processing industry. The increasing use of international food processing technologies, rising demand for quality food products, and growing need to fulfill consumer expectations drive the demand for technologically advanced food processing equipment. Generally, food processing equipment is used for the measurement, processing, storage, and/or packaging of food products.

The demand for food processing equipment has increased significantly, especially in developing economies, due to industrial growth, rapid urbanization, population growth, and higher per capita incomes. Also, the pace at which the global middle-class population has grown demands larger quantities of high-quality, diverse food products. As a result, the global food processing equipment market has experienced consistent growth over the years.

In terms of value, the food processing equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to reach $98.4 billion by 2027; whereas, in terms of volume, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to reach 56,233.9 thousand units by 2027. This market is majorly driven by factors, such as increasing consumer demand for processed food, growing focus on food safety & safety of workers, growing need to increase food productivity, increasing focus of food manufacturers to reduce production costs, and government support to promote the food processing sector. In addition, emerging economies, such as Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Africa, provide significant opportunities for the manufacturers in the food processing equipment market.

However, the high cost of equipment and shifting consumer preference from processed to minimally processed foods are expected to restrain the growth of this market to some extent. On the other hand, the lack of trained professionals in developing countries is expected to challenge the growth of this market in the coming years.

Increasing consumer demand for processed food to drive the growth of the food processing equipment market

In recent decades, processed food consumption has increased rapidly across the globe. A major factor for this increase is the growing world population. According to the Department of Economic and Social Affairs of the United Nations, the world population reached 7.3 billion in 2015 and is projected to increase to 9.7 billion in 2050. As a result, consumers are being exposed to a much wider choice and better food availability within the urban environment than those living in rural areas. This urbanization trend contributes significantly towards improved living standards and rising incomes, which, in turn, influences the affordability of processed food products to a greater extent. Hence, the food processors are continuously seeking and exploring new processing and preservation technologies with technologically advanced equipment, fueling the adoption of food processing equipment across the globe.

Food Processing Equipment Market Overview

The food processing equipment market is segmented based on type and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the country level.

Based on type, the food processing equipment market is mainly segmented into meat, poultry, & seafood processing equipment, bakery processing equipment, beverage processing equipment, dairy processing equipment, chocolate & confectionery processing equipment, fruits & vegetables processing equipment, and other food processing equipment. In 2021, the meat, poultry, and seafood processing equipment segment commanded the largest share of the overall food processing equipment market. This segment's large share is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for processed meat products associated, growing urbanization & disposable income, and consumer preference for protein-rich food products & convenience food products.

However, the chocolate and confectionery processing equipment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's rapid growth is mainly attributed to the food processors’ rising need to manufacture high-quality confectionery products and maximize energy efficiency and growth in the confectionery industry due to economic factors, sociological trends, increasing health consciousness, and fast-evolving indulgence-seeking consumer attitudes.

Based on type, the meat, poultry, and seafood processing equipment market is segmented into cutters & grinders; smokers, massagers, & tumblers; mixers; tenderizers; killing & defeathering equipment; slicers; evisceration equipment; cookers, roasters, & grillers; deheading & gutting equipment; filleting equipment; and others. In 2021, the cutters and grinders segment commanded the largest share of the overall meat, poultry, and seafood processing equipment market. The wide usage of cutters and grinders in meat, poultry, and seafood processing plants is the major driver for the growth of this segment. However, the tenderizers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for value-added meat products.

Based on type, the bakery processing equipment market is segmented into ovens and proofers; dough mixers; moulders and sheeters; dividers and rounders; depositors; and others. In 2021, the ovens and proofers segment commanded the largest share of the bakery processing equipment market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increased productivity of the bakery industry and advancements in oven heating technologies and baking processes. However, the molders and sheeters segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing demand for innovative bakery products.

Based on type, the beverage processing equipment market is segmented into brewery equipment; filtration equipment; carbonation equipment; blenders and mixers; and others. In 2021, the brewery equipment segment commanded the largest share of the beverage processing equipment market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rapid proliferation of craft breweries and the significant increase in consumption volumes. However, the carbonation equipment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the emergence of new technologies that increase productivity and upgrade equipment & machinery at lower investments.

Based on type, the dairy processing equipment market is segmented into pasteurizers; homogenizers; separators; evaporators and drying equipment; membrane filtration equipment; and others. In 2021, the pasteurizers equipment segment commanded the largest share of the dairy processing equipment market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing need to safeguard product stability and increase the shelf life of dairy products. However, the evaporators and drying equipment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing consumer demand for fortified dairy products such as yogurt, milk protein, condensed milk, and whey-based products.

Based on type, the chocolate and confectionery processing equipment market is segmented into depositors; formers; coating and spraying systems; mixers; coolers; and others. In 2021, the pasteurizers equipment segment commanded the largest share of the chocolate and confectionery processing equipment market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to advancements in depositing technologies and increased demand for confectionery products from developing markets. However, the coating and spraying systems segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for novel products with combinations of different textures and flavors.

Based on type, the fruits and vegetables processing equipment market is segmented into juice extractors; peelers, cutters, and pulpers; dryers; evaporators; and others. In 2021, the juice extractor equipment segment commanded the largest share of the fruits and vegetables processing equipment market. The growing demand for fruit juices and minimally processed foods due to rising health awareness drives the growth of the juice extractors segment. However, the evaporators segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for fruit, berry, and vegetable purees, fruit juices, and nectars.

Geographically, in 2021, the Asia-Pacific food processing equipment market commanded the largest share of the overall food processing equipment market. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for processed food products in emerging and developing countries, including India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand; increasing investments from major food processors in the region; and the growth of the F&B industry, primarily due to increasing urbanization, large populations, growing health awareness, and rising disposable income levels in the region. Moreover, this region is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The competitive landscape chapter studies the growth strategies adopted by key players between 2018 and 2021 and the competition among major market players (in terms of competitive benchmarking) in the global food processing equipment market. Leading companies in the global food processing equipment market have implemented various strategies over the years to expand their product offerings and global footprints and augment their market shares. The key strategies followed by most companies in the food processing equipment market were new product launches; expansions; agreements, collaborations, & partnerships; acquisitions; and joint ventures.

New product launches were the most preferred growth strategy adopted by the key players, enabling them to strengthen their geographical footprints, manufacturing & distribution capabilities, fulfill the growing regional demand, and ensure a competitive edge in the global food processing equipment market.

The key players operating in the global food processing equipment market are Bühler AG (Switzerland), Marel HF (Iceland), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Bucher Industries AG (Switzerland), John Bean Technologies Corporation (U.S.), The Middleby Corporation (U.S.), Heat and Control Inc. (U.S.), SPX Flow Inc. (U.S.), Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), Nichimo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Krones Group (Germany), Paul Mueller Company (U.S.), Key Technology Inc. (U.S.), Tetra Pak International S.A. (Switzerland), Baader Group (Germany), Meyer Industries Limited (Thailand), Dover Corporation (U.S.), Bigtem Makine A.S. (Turkey), and TNA Australia Pty Limited (Australia) among others.

Scope of the Report

Food Processing Equipment Market, by Type

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Processing Equipment Cutters and Grinders Smokers, Massagers, and Tumblers Mixers Tenderizers Killing and Defeathering Equipment Slicers Evisceration Equipment Cookers, Roasters, and Grillers Deheading and Gutting Equipment Filleting Equipment Other Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Processing Equipment

Bakery Processing Equipment Ovens and Proofers Dough Mixers Molders and Sheeters Dividers and Rounders Depositors Other Bakery Processing Equipment

Beverage Processing Equipment Brewery Equipment Filtration Equipment Carbonation Equipment Blenders and Mixers Other Beverage Processing Equipment

Dairy Processing Equipment Pasteurizers Homogenizers Separators Evaporators and Drying Equipment Membrane Filtration Equipment Other Dairy Processing Equipment

Chocolate and Confectionery Processing Equipment Depositors Former Coating and Spraying Systems Mixers Coolers Other Chocolate and Confectionery Processing Equipment

Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Juice Extractors Peelers, Cutters, and Pulpers Dryers Evaporators Other Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment

Other Food Processing Equipment

Food Processing Equipment Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Spain The Netherlands Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Rest of the World Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM) Middle East & Africa



