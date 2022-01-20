Submit Release
Westminster Barracks/ Agg. Domestic Assault x2, Unlawful Mischief, Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1000361

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 01/19/2022 at 2209 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Green River Road in the town of Halifax, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault x2, Unlawful Mischief, Reckless Endangerment

 

ACCUSED: Chadwick Turner                                              

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Halifax, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Halifax, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above mentioned date and time, Vermont State Police responded to an address on Green River Road in Halifax, VT for a report of an assault.  Upon arrival Troopers spoke to the victim who upon further investigation had stated a member of her family had assaulted her. The investigation revealed Turner committed the offenses of aggravated domestic assault x2, unlawful mischief and reckless endangerment. A short time later Troopers made contact with Turner and he was taken into custody. He was processed at the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks. Turner held without bail and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 01/20/2022 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/20/2022 at 1230 hours            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

