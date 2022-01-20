Cancer Imaging Systems Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research

The increasing incidence of cancer is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cancer imaging systems market is projected to be worth USD 12.24 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The cancer imaging systems market is observing high demand attributed to the increasing incidence of cancer. Cancer significantly impacts the societal and economic growth in the US and worldwide and is a major contributor to the cost burden of disease. It has been anticipated that 1,806,590 new cancer cases are likely to be diagnosed in the US in 2020, and 606,520 deaths will occur owing to the disease.

Growing technological advancements and increased investments in cancer imaging are causative of the rapid growth of the market. Hologic, Inc., in November 2019, received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its 3DQuorum™ Imaging Technology, driven by Genius AI™. The technology works simultaneously with Hologic’s Clarity HD™ high-resolution imaging technology and helps radiologists reduce tomosynthesis image volume by 66.0%. The breast imaging system owing to such advancements would produce higher-resolution 3D images, better workflow, and an improved mammography experience for patents necessitating low radiation dose.

Key participants include GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., CR Bard Inc., Agilent Technologies, Abbott, Illumina Inc., Roche, and Philips Healthcare, among others.

In July 2019, Agilent Technologies Inc. made an announcement about the signing of an agreement to buy BioTek Instruments, a private firm, for USD 1.17 billion. BioTek is involved in designing, producing, and distributing groundbreaking life science instrumentation, including cell imaging systems.

MRI offers the benefit of imaging soft body tissue parts that are occasionally hard to view using other types of modalities. MRI is excellent at identifying and locating some cancers. Moreover, an MRI deploying contrast dye is the most appropriate brain and spinal cord tumor imaging technique.

Lung cancer is a common type of cancer in men and the third-leading cancer type in women with 2 million novel cases in the year 2018. Hungary, Serbia, and New Caledonia (France) were the top three countries with the highest disease rate in 2018.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Cancer Imaging Systems market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Cancer Imaging Systems market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Cancer Imaging Systems market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cancer imaging systems market on the basis of imaging systems, application, end-users, and region:

Imaging Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mammography

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Cancer Imaging Systems industry majorly attributable to the movement restrictions and impact on the supply and demand due to the lockdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the Cancer Imaging Systems sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Cancer Imaging Systems industry.

Radical Highlights of the Cancer Imaging Systems Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Cancer Imaging Systems market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Cancer Imaging Systems market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Cancer Imaging Systems Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Cancer Imaging Systems in this industry vertical?

The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies. The research is one of its kind global analyses of aspects such as import and export status, supply chain management, profit and gross margin worldwide for the forecast period 2020 - 2027. Extensive coverage of statistics associated with recent events including acquisition and mergers and strengths and weaknesses of a company forms an important part of the study on the Cancer Imaging Systems market.

