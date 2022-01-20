Cloud IDS IPS Market 2022 Industry Size, Share, Trends and Opportunities Forecast to 2026 | Solarwinds, Idera, Cloudyn

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study ""Cloud IDS IPS Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market insight

IDS (intrusion detection system) is a security solution that helps detect security-related events but does not block them. While IPS (intrusion prevention system) identifies a threat and blocks it so the attack cannot occur. Cloud-based IDS and IPS is essential for companies migrating workloads and services to public cloud infrastructure. The main difference between them is that IDS is a monitoring system, while IPS is a control system.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1140

IDS analyze network traffic for signatures that match known cyber-attacks and IPS help stop the attack. While many companies leverage IDS/IPS systems to fulfill a compliance checkbox, both systems are vital to protect company’s network. These security solutions help ensure any potential threats that sneak through the firewall are addressed as soon as the attack occurs.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Cloud IDS IPS Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Cloud IDS IPS Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Cloud IDS IPS Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Major Key players in this Market:

· CA Technologies

· Solarwinds

· Dynatrace

· Idera

· Sevone

· Cloudyn

· Zenoss

· Datadog

· Kaseya

· Logicmonitor

· Opsview

Drivers & Trends

Increasing number of cyber-attacks and data breaches is expected to propel growth of the cloud IDS IPS market during the forecast period. For instance, according to an annual report on global cyber security, there were a total of 304 million ransomware attacks worldwide in 2020.

Moreover, rising demand for easily scalable and cost-effective security solutions and rise in security threats is expected to augment the growth of the cloud IDS IPS market. There has been an increase in the implementation of IDS by many cloud customers to help keep their network secure. For instance, Google Cloud IDS delivers cloud-native, managed, network-based threat detection, built with Palo Alto Networks’ industry-leading threat detection technologies to provide high levels of security efficacy.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1140

Cloud IDS IPS Market Segmentation

On the basis of solution type, the global cloud IDS IPS market is segmented into:

· Signature-based Detection

· Anomaly-based Detection

· Others (Policy-based and Protocol-based Detection)

On the basis of service, the global cloud IDS IPS market is segmented into:

· Training and Consulting

· Integration

· Support and Maintenance

On the basis of deployment model, the global cloud IDS IPS market is segmented into:

· Public Cloud

· Private Cloud

· Hybrid Cloud

On the basis of organization size, the global cloud IDS IPS market is segmented into:

· Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

· Large Enterprises

On the basis of end user, the global cloud IDS IPS market is segmented into:

· Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

· IT and Telecom

· Government and Defense

· Education

· Retail

· Manufacturing

· Healthcare

· Energy and utilities

· Others (Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics)

Regional Classification

The Cloud IDS IPS market report sheds light on the analysis as well as market forecast on the regional and also the global level. Delving deep into the report, it also covers the various growth opportunities and recent trends across five regions, including the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). An in-depth study has been carried out covering every region with regard to the prevalent trends, outlook, and different opportunities that are likely to impact the market positively in the long run. The report also offers the most up to date information related to the technological developments and growth prospects based on the regional landscape.

Method of Research

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.

Click the Link to Apply $2000 Flat Discount @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/1140

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.