Size & Share of U.S. Electric Mobility Market 2021-2031 And Anticipated To Reach USD 720 billion by 2031

U.S. electric mobility Market to surpass USD 720 billion by 2031 from USD 29 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 20% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “U.S. electric mobility Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to reach USD 720 billion by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 20% between 2021 and 2031. According to the report, Over the past few years, the rising carbon emission from traditional fuel-based vehicles has been a critical concern for government administrations. The sustainability move toward smart cities is one of the key factors responsible for the implementation of eco-friendly and cost-effective transportation. Since electric scooters run on batteries, there are no carbon or gaseous emissions from these vehicles. This method of transportation is gaining penetration amongst environmentally conscious commuters.

“Rising alarm for global warming and pollution have fortified the governments of several regions to promote the large-scale implementation of electric vehicles in order to meet the climate change, local air quality, the dependence of oil to boost a vehicle, and the growth of the automotive industry. In support of this, governments of several economies are offering subsidies and tax benefits along with huge investments towards the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. For instance, the government of India recently announced to provide tax benefits on the purchase of electric vehicles in order to fuel the adoption of e-vehicles across the country”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

U.S. electric mobility: Key Players

• Accell Group

• Airwheel Holding Limited

• Derby Cycle

• HARLEY-DAVIDSON

• Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

• Invacare Corporation

• Lohia Auto Industries;

• Ninebot Ltd

• Other Prominent Players

The electric mobility industry comprises all types of EVs, including battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). Electromobility is the application of electric cars, as well as e-bikes, electric motorbikes, e-buses, and e-trucks. The common factor of all of them is that they are completely or partly pushed electrically, have a means of storing energy onboard, and attain their energy mainly from the power grid.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the U.S. electric mobility Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. U.S. electric mobility market is segmented by Product Type into Electric Scooter, Electric Bicycle, Electric Skateboard, Electric Motorcycle, Electric Car, Electric Wheelchair; By Battery Type into sealed lead acid, Li-ion, and NiMH.

U.S. electric mobility Segments:

By Product Type

• Electric Scooter

• Electric Bicycle

• Electric Skateboard

• Electric Motorcycle

• Electric Car

• Electric Wheelchair

By Battery Type

• sealed lead acid

• Li-ion

• NiMH

