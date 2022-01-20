Food Enzymes Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2028

Emergen Research

The global food enzymes market size is expected to reach USD 3,309.9 Million at a revenue CAGR of 6.1% in 2028

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food enzymes market size is expected to reach USD 3,309.9 Million at a revenue CAGR of 6.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for food enzymes from food & beverage industry. Enzymes are used in various applications such as in cheese making, bakery items, production of fruit, starch processing, and beverages and drinks. These ingredients enhance texture, nutritional value, appearance, and generate desirable aroma and flavor. Enzymes are used as an alternative to existing chemical-based technologies and are replacing synthetic chemicals in various processes. Enzymes also help in enabling eco-friendly production processes, through biodegradability and lower energy consumption during production.

Surging demand for food & beverages with high nutritional value and better flavor is driving revenue growth of the global food enzymes market. Food enzymes are crucial in food processing, extending from processing of protein to processing of starch processing, while improving nutritional content in end products. Also, enzymes are necessary to enhance raw material processing for alcohol fermentation and in dairies.

In June 2019, North American business unit of The Brenntag Food & Nutrition made an announcement about signing a new distribution contract with AB Enzymes, Inc. to distribute its enzymes in Canada and US.

Among the source segments, microorganisms segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Enzymes produced from microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, and yeast, find extensive use in various food preparations to enhance texture and flavor. These are the favored enzyme sources owing to offering of various benefits, including cost-effectiveness, ease and consistent production. Also, these enzymes are more stable as compared to animal and plant sources.

Among the type segments, protease segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020. Protease helps in several vital body functions, such as aiding food breakdown for energy. These enzymes help in reducing inflammation and ease body pain, including joint pain.

Some major players in the market include Amano Enzyme Inc., Enzyme Bioscience Pvt. Ltd., DuPont, Royal DSM, Biocatalysts Ltd., Novozymes, Kerry Group, Associated British Foods PLC, Puratos Group, and Chr Hansen Holding A/S.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Food Enzymes industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Food Enzymes market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global food enzymes market on the basis of source, product type, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Microorganisms

Animals

Plants

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Carbohydrase

Amylase

Cellulase

Lactase

Others

Protease

Lipase

Polymerases

Nucleases

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Food

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Meat Products

Dairy Products

Nutraceuticals

Others

Beverages

Brewing Products

Juices

Fortified Beverages

Others

Regional Overview:

The global Food Enzymes market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Food Enzymes market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Food Enzymes market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Food Enzymes market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Food Enzymes market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

