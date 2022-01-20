Home Fitness App Market to Grow by 21% CAGR as Increasing Adoption of Smart Devices in the Coming Years

Home Fitness App Market

Global Home Fitness App Market is anticipated to reach ~US$ 26 Bn by 2030 and expand at a CAGR of ~21% from 2020 to 2030 based on revenue

ALBANY , NY, US, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global home fitness app market is anticipated to reach US$ 26 Bn by 2030 and expand at a CAGR of 21% from 2020 to 2030 based on revenue. According to the report, North America was a significant contributor to the home fitness app market in terms of revenue in 2019. The prominent market share of the region is due to the high adoption of home fitness apps, and technological advancements in the field of fitness and healthcare, especially in the U.S. and Canada. The home fitness app market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Growing Adoption of Smart Devices to Drive Home Fitness App Market

Technology plays a critical role in the fitness sector. Rise in adoption of smart devices such as smartphones, smart watches, and wearable fitness trackers in developing as well as developed countries is expected to fuel the home fitness app market during the forecast period. Home fitness services or applications, which require a smart and easy to use user-interface (UI) such as smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices, and high speed network for quick accessibility, are witnessing rise in demand due to technological developments in both these fronts. Thus, the growing adoption of smartphones and high speed networks is expected to drive the home fitness app market during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Research Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=77368

Home Fitness App: Market Segmentation

The global home fitness app market has been segmented in terms of type, platform, device, and region. Based on type, the home fitness app market has been classified into diet & nutrition, activity tracking, workout & exercise, lifestyle management, and others (meditation & yoga, etc.). The workout & exercise segment dominated the global home fitness app market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Based on platform, the home fitness app market has been categorized into Android and iOS. The iOS segment is expected to account for leading share in the global home fitness app market. The segment is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years. Based on device, the home fitness app market has been categorized into smartphone, tablet, and wearable.

Home Fitness App Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global home fitness app market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to dominate the home fitness app market during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to lead the North America home fitness app market. This is primarily due to the presence of well-established and technologically advanced players in the region. Additionally, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the user base or installed base of fitness and medical apps is increasing significantly in the U.S. Additionally, per user average weekly time spent on fitness apps is also increasing significantly in U.S. Thus, the home fitness app market is expected to expand during the forecast period. The home fitness app market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The market in Middle East & Africa and South America is also projected to expand moderately over the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global home fitness app market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. In-depth geographic analysis has also been included as part of the home fitness app market.

Buy an Exclusive Research Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=77368<ype=S

Home Fitness App Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global home fitness app market. Key players profiled in the report include Adidas AG, ASICS Corporation, Azumio, Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Google, LLC, Nike Inc., Noom, Inc., Polar Electro Oy, Under Armour, Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Preference for Home Fitness Apps amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc across a host of industrial sectors, the mounting uncertainty has negatively impacted the shares of the global market. While industries, including automobiles, airlines, oil, and tourism remain on the back foot, the home fitness app market is witnessing an unprecedented growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. As exercising in gyms and out-of-home fitness centers are likely to grow out of fashion particularly in 2020 due to the growing concerns pertaining to the transmission of the COVID-19 infection, the demand for home fitness apps is anticipated to grow at an exponential pace in the upcoming months.

As more number of gyms and fitness centers continue to collaborate with app developers and roll out advanced, engaging, and fitness-motivating apps, the home fitness app market is set to grow at an impressive pace particularly in 2020 and 2021. While the adoption of home fitness apps was on the rise even during the pre-COVID-19 era, restrictions on social interactions and out-of-home fitness imposed by governments during the lockdowns have played a huge role in skyrocketing the demand for home fitness apps.

Ask for Special Discount on Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=77368

Home Fitness App Market: Key Growth Drivers

Growing Adoption of Smart Devices – Technology plays a critical role in the fitness sector. Rise in adoption of smart devices such as smartphones, smart watches, and wearable fitness trackers in developing as well as developed countries is expected to fuel the home fitness app market during the forecast period.

Increase in Mobile Internet Penetration – Internet has revolutionized the world, benefiting enterprises, industries, and end users. In particular, the increasing use of mobile Internet is the reason for the rapid growth of the home fitness app market across all regions and creating huge demand for fitness apps.

Key Challenges Faced by Home Fitness App Market Players

Availability of cheap alternatives of home fitness apps with similar functionality is expected to challenge the market growth in the near future

Challenges in measuring outcome and effectiveness of home fitness apps are expected to hamper the growth of the global home fitness app market during the forecast period

Explore Latest Reports by TMR:

eHealth Market - https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ehealth-became-crucial-to-remote-patient-services-during-recent-covid-19-times-market-valuation-to-expand-at-robust-cagr-of-16-5-during-2020-2030-tmr-820090573.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyse information. Now avail flexible Research Subscriptions, and access Research multi-format through downloadable databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports through MarketNgage, the unified market intelligence engine. Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ