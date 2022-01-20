Ambient Lighting Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2028

Emergen Research

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ambient lighting market size reached USD 57.42 Billion in 2020, and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising demand for more energy-efficient lighting solutions and connected and automated lighting systems.

The growing demand for ambient light sensors and linked bedroom ambient lighting systems provide a potential for the Ambient Lighting Market to expand. Interior lighting of exceptional quality is becoming more popular among consumers. This also helps the market for ambient lighting. LED lighting emits fewer UV rays, making it more environmentally friendly.

Governments all around the world are enacting strict rules in order to reduce carbon emissions. Concerns about global warming and ozone depletion have prompted countries to step up their efforts to reduce their carbon footprint. Increased energy use results in increased energy dissipation and carbon emissions, necessitating the need for more sustainable and efficient energy use. Governments in both developed and developing countries are taking steps to limit energy consumption. LED lights are being promoted since they utilise less energy and so produce less pollution. This has given the LED ambient lighting market a boost. The need for ambient lighting devices has increased as the number of residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects has expanded. The global ambient lighting industry is also being driven by urbanisation and modernization.

Key player are Signify N.V., Acuity Brands, Inc. Hubbell Incorporated, General Electric Company, Osram Licht AG, Ideal Industries (Cree Lighting), Häfele GmbH & Co KG, Lutron Electronics Company, Zumtobel Group, and Honeywell International Inc. are few of the prominent names in the ambient lighting market.

Among other type segments, recessed lights segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Flexibility of installation and availability of wide variety of recessed ambient lights will drive the growth of this market segment.

Among other offerings segments, hardware segment revenue is expected register a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly owing to increasing demand for technologically advanced ambient lights that enable energy saving and lower energy bills.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Ambient Lighting market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Ambient Lighting market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Ambient Lighting market.

Segments Covered in Report:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global ambient lighting market on the basis of type, offering, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Suspended Lights

Recessed Lights

Strip Lights

Surface-Mounted Lights

Track Lights

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software & Services

Hardware

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential

Healthcare

Industrial

Office Buildings

Automotive

The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Ambient Lighting industry majorly attributable to the movement restrictions and impact on the supply and demand due to the lockdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the Ambient Lighting sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Ambient Lighting industry.

