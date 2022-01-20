Healthcare Distribution Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2028

Emergen Research

The global healthcare distribution market size is expected to reach USD 1,384.59 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare distribution market size is expected to reach USD 1,384.59 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing healthcare burden of chronic diseases among the growing geriatric population. Governments in developing countries are increasingly focusing on promoting healthcare utilization as a vital policy to enhance health outcomes and meet international obligations to make health services broadly accessible. Advancements in research have resulted in development of next-generation and innovative and high-value or specialty medicines that are utilized to treat complex or rare chronic conditions.

Advancements in specialty drugs coupled with increasing demand for traditional branded and generic drugs is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for various pharmaceutical distributors. These factors are driving growth of the healthcare distribution market. Moreover, utilization of specialty drugs to treat complex and chronic conditions such as auto immune disorders and cancers is expected to drive demand during the forecast period. Specialty drugs require unique logistics such as cold chain handling as most of these products are biologically derived. Rising need for advanced distribution centers to handle these logistical challenges is resulting in advancements in healthcare distribution systems in order to deliver specialty products safely and securely.

Rising popularity of personalized care is expected to continue to influence rapid evolution of the pharmaceutical ecosystem. Pharmaceutical distributors are increasingly investing in R&D to offer a broader suite of wellness products beyond traditional pharmaceuticals.

Key players in the market include McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Owens & Minor, Morris & Dickson Co. L.L.C., CuraScript SD, FFF Enterprises, Inc., Medline Industries, Attain Med, Inc., and Dakota Drug.

In October 2019, McKesson Corporation and Aetion announced a strategic collaboration, which is focused on advancing the use of Real-World Evidence (RWE) in cancer research in order to provide benefit to regulators, patients, payers, and the biopharma industry. The collaboration is expected to provide best-in-class solutions in multiple tumor types, including lung, breast, and melanoma cancers. The joint solutions consist of the Aetion Evidence Platform with data from McKesson’s iKnowMed oncology Electronic Health Record (EHR) system to power regulatory-grade outcomes research.

Pharmaceutical product distribution services segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Favorable investments on research and development activities for the development of pharmaceutical products is supporting growing demand and driving growth of the pharmaceutical product distribution services segment.

The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Healthcare Distribution Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Healthcare Distribution industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Healthcare Distribution market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects.Therefore, the report, published by Emergen Research, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Healthcare Distribution market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

Exhaustive coverage of the COVID-19 impact on the Healthcare Distribution industry is a major attraction of the report. The global health emergency has beleaguered the global economy, thereby disrupting this particular business domain’s functioning mechanism. It assesses the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath in this business sector to help organizations boost their COVID-19 preparedness. The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report clearly defines the Healthcare Distribution market position on a global level. The detailed insights into the market’s geographical spectrum offered by the report make it an excellent source of knowledge about the Healthcare Distribution industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare distribution market on the basis of type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Medical Device Distribution Services

Biopharmaceutical Product Distribution Services

Vaccines

Monoclonal Antibodies

Blood and Blood Products

Recombinant Proteins

Others

Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services

Generic Drugs

OTC Drugs

Brand Name or Innovator Drugs

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Healthcare Distribution market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Read More:https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-distribution-market

