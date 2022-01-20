What is the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Hepatitis Therapeutics Market?

Rise in collaborations between major players in the market, and robust presence of pipeline drugs drive the growth of the global hepatitis therapeutics market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Hepatitis Therapeutics Market by Disease Type (Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Other Hepatitis), Drug Class (Oral Antivirals, and Immune Modulators), and Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, and Online Providers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in product approvals and launches, rise in collaborations between major players in the market, and robust presence of pipeline drugs drive the growth of the global hepatitis therapeutics market. However, high cost of hepatitis drugs hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growth opportunities in emerging markets present new opportunities in the coming years.

Growth of the hepatitis therapeutics market is driven by increase in prevalence of hepatitis and its variants. Moreover, rise in R&D activities and clinical trials on novel drug candidates is also expected to boost the hepatitis therapeutics market growth.

Rise in prevalence of hepatitis and its other variants, product approvals and launches are the major factors that boost the growth of the hepatitis therapeutics market. In addition, rise in number of product approvals, are other factors that further drive the growth of the market.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Abbvie Inc.

Bristol Myers & Squibb

Cipla Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Lupin Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Zydus Cadila.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global hepatitis therapeutics market. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, owing to rise in investments in growth in R&D activities and geographic expansion of hepatitis therapeutics companies in this region.

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

