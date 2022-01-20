Impact Modifiers Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2028

Emergen Research

Rising demand for engineering plastics from the automotive industry is a significant factor driving global impact modifiers market revenue growth

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global impact modifiers market size is expected to reach USD 5,887.5 Million at a steady CAGR of 5.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth of the global impact modifiers market can be attributed to surging demand for engineering plastics such as polycarbonates from the automotive industry. Engineering plastics enable reducing weight of automotive parts and provide more design freedom than metals. Impact modifiers are used to enhance impact performance of engineering plastics by imparting improved toughness, durability, and heat distortion temperatures.

Growing demand for PVC in various end-use industries such as packaging, consumer goods, building & construction, and automotive is a significant factor driving impact modifiers market growth. The application of pure PVS is limited in various industries due to its low impact resistance; thus, it is essential to use impact modifiers to increase toughness, durability, and weather resistance properties of PVC. Impact modifiers (such as MBS impact modifiers) generally find application in rigid PVC products processing to produce products including sheets, pipes, food-packaging film, pharmaceutical blister packs, and bottles.

Key players in the market include Arkema SA, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Dow Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Lanxess AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Kaneka Corporation, and Shandong Novista Chemicals Co. Ltd.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Impact Modifiers industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Impact Modifiers market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.

In July 2020, Sukano, which is a company producing additives and masterbatches, announced the introduction of an innovative transparent impact modifier for PET resin. PET resin produced using the new impact modifier can be deployed as a substitute to specialty copolyesters used in packaging trays.

Among the product type segments, the acrylic segment contributed largest revenue share in 2020. Acrylic impact modifiers increase the impact resistance of a plastic product, along with improving product surface gloss and weatherability. Acrylic impact modifiers are particularly ideal for outdoor products and find extensive usage in PVC sheets, pipes, boards, and pipe fittings.

A major application of impact modifiers is to increase polyamides’ impact strength, along with fluidity. Plastic products produced from polyamides are used in various end-use industries such as automotive, consumer goods, packaging, electronics & electrical, and building & construction.

Emergen Research has segmented the global impact modifiers market on the basis of product type, application, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA)

Acrylic

Methyl Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene (MBS)

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Chlorinated Polyethylene (CPE)

Glass Fiber

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyamide

Polyesters

Engineering Plastics

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Building & Construction

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Others

Regional Overview:

The global Impact Modifiers market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Impact Modifiers market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Impact Modifiers market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Impact Modifiers market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Unfolding the prime factors prompting growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Impact Modifiers market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Impact Modifiers Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Impact Modifiers Market Definition

1.2. Impact Modifiers Market Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Impact Modifiers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Impact Modifiers Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Impact Modifiers Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Impact Modifiers Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing energy consumption and prices

4.2.2.2. Rising government policies regarding energy efficiency

4.2.2.3. Increasing smart grid services

4.2.3. Impact Modifiers Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Highly competitive with presences of local & global players

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Impact Modifiers Market By Form Factor Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Impact Modifiers Market By Input type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Impact Modifiers Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Impact Modifiers Market By End-use Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Impact Modifiers Market Regional Outlook

Continued…

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/impact-modifiers-market

"