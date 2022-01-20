Shoulder Arthroplasty Industry Business to Garner Worth $1.81 Billion, at 7.6% CAGR by 2025

Allied Market Research_Logo

Increase in incidence of arthritis and surge in in geriatric population drive the growth of the global shoulder arthroplasty market.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Shoulder Arthroplasty Market by Procedure (Partial Shoulder Arthroplasty, Total Shoulder Arthroplasty, and Revision Shoulder Arthroplasty), Device (Shoulder Arthroplasty Resurfacing Implants, Shoulder Arthroplasty Trauma Devices, and Shoulder Arthroplasty Platform Systems), Indication (Arthritis, Fracture/Dislocation, Rotator Cuff Tear Arthropathy, Hill Sachs Defect, and Other), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, and Outpatient Surgical Centers) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in incidence of arthritis and surge in in geriatric population drive the growth of the global shoulder arthroplasty market. In addition, rise in focus of manufacturers on developing advanced shoulder fracture repair devices supplements the market growth. However, increase in risk of postoperative injuries associated with shoulder arthroplasties hampers the market growth. Conversely, surge in investment by manufacturers to develop shoulder arthroplasty devices in the emerging economies and rise in initiatives to increase awareness towards available treatments for shoulder injuries are expected to provide profitable opportunities for market expansion.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Shoulder arthroplasty market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

Key Findings of the Shoulder Arthroplasty Market:

•The stemmed hemi segment held the largest share in the global shoulder arthroplasty market for partial shoulder arthroplasty in 2016, accounting for two-thirds share.

•The total reverse shoulder arthroplasty segment has registered significant growth rate among total shoulder arthroplasties, and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.2% from 2017 to 2023.

•The Shoulder arthroplasty market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Shoulder arthroplasty market.

Asia-Pacific witnessed highest growth rate for shoulder arthroplasty market, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. This region serves to be an emerging market with a high population density and increase in geriatric population. In addition, rise in incidence of arthritis in India and Japan boosts the market growth.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

The major companies profiled in the report include Wright Medical Group, Inc. /Tornier Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Arthrex, Inc., Smith and Nephew Plc, Conmed Corporation, DJO Global, Evolutis, and Exactech, Inc.

