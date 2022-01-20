AstraZeneca to slash vaccine prices for Việt Nam, transfer production technology

VIETNAM, January 20 -

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (right) had talks with Nitin Kapoor, President for Asia Area Frontier Markets at AstraZeneca, and Chairman and General Director of AstraZeneca Việt Nam, on Wednesday in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Wednesday for Nitin Kapoor, President for Asia Area Frontier Markets at AstraZeneca, and Chairman and General Director of AstraZeneca Việt Nam.

Highly valuing the role and contributions of AstraZeneca in the fight against COVID-19 in the world and Việt Nam, PM Chính hailed AstraZeneca Việt Nam’s close coordination with the Vietnamese Ministry of Health, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies to complete its commitment to provide 30 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for Việt Nam in 2021 ahead of schedule, contributing to the country’s efforts to switch to strategy of safe, flexible adaptation to and effective control of the pandemic.

AstraZeneca has also helped foster the strategic partnership between Việt Nam and the UK in health care, he said.

Kapoor spoke highly of Việt Nam’s efforts in implementing its vaccine diplomacy, describing the country as an exemplary model in pandemic control. He also praised Việt Nam’s socio-economic recovery policies, reform efforts and freshly-approved support package of nearly VNĐ350 trillion (US$15.42 billion).

He briefed the Vietnamese leader on the implementation of agreements reached by PM Chính and AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot in their meeting last November during the PM’s visit to the UK. Kapoor said that AstraZeneca is speeding up a $90 million project to transfer drug manufacturing technology to Việt Nam and is seeking a Vietnamese partner to transfer its vaccine production technology.

Kapoor said that AstraZeneca is considering the reduction of vaccine price for Việt Nam.

PM Chính thanked AstraZeneca for working with Việt Nam to fight COVID-19, and proposed the company continue to realise its committed projects in Việt Nam, while continuing to provide new-generation COVID-19 vaccines and treatment medicines to improve the country’s capacity to respond to new SARS-CoV-2 variants, and share international experiences in administering COVID-19 vaccines to children aged between 5-12.

The PM pledged that the Vietnamese Government will support and create optimal conditions for AstraZeneca to implement its research, production and technology transfer projects in Việt Nam. He hoped that the firm will continue to accompany Việt Nam’s health care sector, contributing to deepening the Việt Nam-UK strategic partnership.

Kapoor reaffirmed AstraZeneca's commitments in Việt Nam and vowed to support Việt Nam in becoming a leading pharmaceutical centre in the region. — VNS